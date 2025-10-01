Congo-Kinshasa: Peace Still Elusive Despite 'Progress We See On Paper', UN Official Says

Peace in the Democratic Republic of the Congo (DRC) "is still mostly a promise", the head of the UN peacekeeping mission in the country, MONUSCO, told the Security Council on Tuesday.

"There are discrepancies between the progress we see on paper and the reality we observe on the ground which continues to be marred with violence," said Bintou Keita, presenting the Secretary-General's latest report.

She highlighted progress since the signing of the Washington Agreement between the DRC and Rwanda on 27 June, including the signing of a declaration of principle between the Congolese Government and the AFC/M23 rebel group in Doha the following month.

The DRC has long accused Rwanda of supporting the M23 and the developments came in the wake of a deadly offensive in the eastern provinces of North Kivu and South Kivu, launched late last year, with the rebels capturing key cities and villages, including provincial capitals Goma and Bukavu.

Mounting civilian deaths

"However, peace has been slow to be felt on the ground," she said.

Since June, MONUSCO has recorded some 1,087 civilians killed during violence in Ituri and North Kivu, "and this toll is growing day by day."

Ms. Keita recalled that in February, the Council "sent a clear message to all parties" by adopting resolution 2773 (2025), which called for an immediate and unconditional cessation of hostilities.

Resolution 'largely unimplemented'

"Eight months later, the key provisions of resolution 2773 remain largely unimplemented. Despite the Council's requests, the AFC/M23 have continued to pursue a logic of territorial expansion and consolidation," she said.

Since taking Goma, they "have replaced formal institutions with alternative structures" and trained more than 7,000 new recruits.

"MONUSCO has received numerous requests for personal protection in AFC/M23-controlled territories. In Rutshuru territory, July was the deadliest month since the group's resurgence end of November 2021," she added.

"This underscores the persisting gap between the decisions of this Council and the realities on the ground."

Other groups remain active

But "violence is not the domain of a single armed group" as the Allied Democratic Forces (ADF) have continued attacks in North Kivu and Ituri, linked to the ISIL Islamist-linked terrorist group in the region. It has executed some 300 civilians over the past three months.

Meanwhile, clashes between the Convention for Popular Revolution (CRP) militia and the Congolese army, the FARDC, have added to the toll. Attacks by the Cooperative for the Development of Congo (CODECO) also continue.

She also addressed the situation in South Kivu province even though it is no longer covered by MONUSCO's operational mandate, where serious abuses and violations are being committed by the Wazalendo and allied armed groups.

Mission faces restrictions

Ms. Keita said the challenging environment restricts MONUSCO's ability to carry out its mandate, particularly in Goma and other areas under AFC/M23 control.

"Fuel and food supplies are delayed. Many troop rotations are still blocked. Exhausted contingents remain in place for several months. Electricity and water cuts cripple bases and life-support systems. Goma airport is still closed," she said.

Humanitarians also face obstacles such as roadblocks, shrinking access, and attacks, thus affecting aid delivery.

Protecting civilians, promoting safety

"Despite this complex setting, MONUSCO continues to protect civilians where possible," and its bases "shelter communities under imminent threat," she said.

On 16 September, at least 600 women, men girls and boys took shelter in trenches at the base in Drodro, Ituri province, during clashes between CODECO and the Zaire group.

"Beyond these immediate responses, MONUSCO's broader presence also provides communities a greater sense of safety," she added.

Millions going hungry

Ms. Keita reported that the humanitarian response plan for the DRC is just over 15 per cent funded to date, compared to 41 per cent at the same time last year.

"The withdrawal of certain major donors has led to a collapse in financing," she said.

"As a result, over 27.7 million people are facing food insecurity, including 5.7 million in Ituri and North Kivu. In certain places, aid has been suspended. Fewer people will receive assistance. For others, their rations will be reduced."

Furthermore, maternal mortality is increasing and the gap between vital needs and available resources is growing.

"The many gaps I have described today affects negatively the population," she told ambassadors, warning that "if we fail to close these gaps, millions of civilians will continue to pay the price."