Nigeria: How My Husband's Muslim-Muslim Ticket Split My Church Life - Remi Tinubu

Nigeria's First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, has revealed that her husband's decision to contest the 2023 presidential election on a Muslim-Muslim ticket left her isolated in her church and created divisions among members of her parish.

The disclosure is contained in her new 52-page memoir titled: "The Journey of Grace: Giving Thanks in All Things", released to mark her 65th birthday.

The five-chapter book, covering 2021 to 2025, carries a foreword by Dr. Folashade Olukoya of the Mountain of Fire and Miracles Ministries.

Reflecting on the challenges of the campaign, Mrs Tinubu wrote: "The decision on the Muslim/Muslim ticket was very unpopular. My being a Christian did not matter. My local Assembly, the Redeemed Christian Church of God, was split. It was a bitter pill for them to swallow."

She explained that the division mirrored the broad mix of political affiliations within the church, a reality she had also experienced when she first ran for Senate in 2011.

Despite feeling unwelcome at times, the First Lady said she chose not to leave the parish she had attended for 15 years, where she rose from a worker to assistant pastor.

"I kept attending church, and I thank God I have grown from being a baby to a mature Christian. Though some showed resentment, many--including the elders--stood by me with encouragement and prayers," she wrote.

Mrs Tinubu noted that the controversy around the All Progressives Congress' same-faith ticket was not new in Nigeria, recalling the 1993 presidential race that paired Moshood Abiola with Babagana Kingibe. While critics warned it could deepen religious fault lines, supporters argued competence and political balance mattered more.

She also used the memoir to reflect on betrayals during the campaign, stressing that she had long chosen forgiveness.

"I do not hold anything against anyone. The grace of God and the comfort of the Holy Spirit helped me to let go. If God fights your battles and you have won, is there anything left for you to fix? Nothing, so let it go," she stated.

According to her, many of her husband's close allies were reluctant to back his presidential ambition, despite his years of preparation.

"He had nursed the idea for over 14 years. When the time came, most of those I thought would support us were not forthcoming. Some gave indirect 'no's, others preferred to wait and see the outcome. That experience reminded me that only God rewards good deeds, not man," she wrote.

Mrs Tinubu concluded that the journey to the presidency was one of faith, trials and resilience, but also of grace and gratitude.

President Bola Tinubu eventually won the February 2023 election, defeating Atiku Abubakar of the PDP and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, with Senator Kashim Shettima as his running mate.