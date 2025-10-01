Nigeria: 'I'm No Longer a Politician', Says Olubadan As He Hosts Atiku, El-Rufai

The newly crowned Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Rashidi Ladoja, on Tuesday, played host to some key oppsotion figures led by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and declared that he is no more a politician having assumed the role of a traditional ruler.

Oba Ladoja, a former governor and Senator in Oyo State, was crowned the 44th Olubadan at the well-attended coronation in Ibadan, last Friday.

President Bola Tinubu, four serving governors including the host, Governor Seyi Makinde, first-class monarchs and other top personalities graced the occasion.

However, Atiku, who was absent at the ceremony on Tuesday led the former Senate President, Iyorcha Ayu, former Governors of Kaduna State, Nasir El-Rufai, Cross Rivers State, Liyel Imoke and other prominent members of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) to pay homage to the Olubadan.

Atiku attributed his non-appearance at the coronation of the former Governor to protocol arrangements.

Speaking with reporters at the new Olubadan at his private residence in Ibadan, Atiku said it was not intentional not to honour Oba Ladoja during the coronation.

He said, "We are here to say congratulations to the new Olubadan of Ibadanland, Oba Ladoja. We regretted that we didn't attend the coronation. It was not intentional. Protocol arrangements did not allow us to come during the coronation, not that we didn't want to come.

"We know your roles and relationship with some of us. We are here to congratulate you. Kindly accept our apologies for not making it to the coronation. We regret not attending the programme."

Responding, Oba Ladoja declared that he is no longer a politician, adding that he had good times with Atiku and other politicians in the country.

"I'm not one of you again. I am Olubadan of Ibadanland. So, I am for everybody now. I am no longer one of you. I am not a politician anymore. Welcome to my house.

"Now that I am the Olubadan, I am no more interested in anything other than the Olubadan. You are welcome to my house.

"We started from the Social Democratic Party, we were in exile together, we were in the Peoples Democratic Party together. When I wanted to create an identity, I went to the Accord Party, which became a household name here. I know you politicians have a way of coming back.

"All the religious leaders said that the only thing the leaders can do is to promote justice and fairness. I will serve my people. Ibadan people, the state, Africa and the world at large. I will depend on your support and advice," the monarch said.