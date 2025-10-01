Nigeria: Tinubu Directs Security Agencies to Fish Out Killers of Arise Journalist

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady Senator Oluremi Tinubu have condemned the tragic passing of Ms Somtochukwu 'Sommie' Maduagwu, a news anchor with ARISE News Television.

Daily Trust reports that she was killed during an attack by robbers at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, on Monday.

President Tinubu in a statement by Bayo Onanuga his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, charged security and law enforcement agencies to "conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice".

The President also assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

The President who said he received the news with deep sorrow, also extended his heartfelt condolences to the family of Ms Maduagwu, the management and staff of Arise News Television, and the entire Nigerian media fraternity over this painful loss.

Tinubu said, "Ms Maduagwu was a promising professional journalist whose life was cut short in a cruel and condemnable manner.

"Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay."

In the same vein, the First Lady said she woke up to the sad news of the "unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu".

Senator Tinubu who described her death as "painful and unfortunate", noted that she has been cut down in her prime.

"I condole with the chairman arise news media, Chief Nduka Obaigbena, her family, friends colleagues, and loved ones. It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book," Senator Oluremi Tinubu said.