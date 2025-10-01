Ghana: Three Ghanaians Sentenced to 75 Years Imprisonment

30 September 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

Three young men have been jailed a total of 75 years with hard labour for conspiracy and robbery by the Offinso Circuit Court in the Ashanti Region.

The convicts are 22-year-old Nasiru Abdul-Malik, 23-year-old Solomon Kwaku Annor Clinton, and 20-year-old Hakeem Ibrahim.

They pleaded guilty to the charges and were sentenced on Thursday, September 26, 2025, by Paul Oduro

Each of them was given 10 years for conspiracy to commit robbery and 15 years for robbery.

The court ordered that the sentences should run concurrently.

The case was linked to an incident that happened on September 23, 2025 at Asempaneye, near Akomadan, along the Kumasi-Techiman Highway.

A driver and his mate, who were transporting bags of fertilizer in a trailer truck, had stopped for repairs after their vehicle broke down.

Around 1:30 AM, the three convicts, all residents of Asempaneye, attacked the victims with an axe, a machete, and a pair of scissors.

They robbed them of a Samsung smartphone valued at GHC 14,000, an Itel smartphone, an Itel keypad phone, two bags containing personal belongings, and cash of GHC 140.

The Ashanti North Police Command explained that the swift intervention of the youth in the community led to the arrest of the three suspects on the same day.

The stolen items were retrieved, and during investigations, the convicts admitted to the crime.

The police confirmed that the men have since been transferred to serve their sentences.

By: Jacob Aggrey

Read the original article on Ghanaian Times.

