Rwanda's High Commissioner-Designate to Nigeria Tasked to Expand Digital Projects

The Senate has approved Ambassador Moses Rugema as the new High Commissioner-designate to Nigeria and called on him to champion the expansion of Rwanda's digital projects across West Africa.

Rugema will also represent Rwanda in Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso, where senators urged him to extend the country's fast-growing ICT solutions.

In a session that sat on September 30, the senators emphasized that while Chad already benefits from Rwanda's technological expertise, it is now crucial to take these digital solutions into Nigeria, Niger, and Burkina Faso.

"Among the key areas we tasked him to focus on is promoting ICT projects abroad, given that he also covers Chad, Niger, and Burkina Faso. He has a huge task ahead as Nigeria is a vast country with more than 237 million people and 36 states," Hadija Murangwa Ndangiza, Chairperson of the Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, said.

Since 2018, Rwanda has exported digital services to countries including Eswatini, Chad, Guinea, and Kenya.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation (MINAFFET), this export of digital solutions is part of Rwanda's broader strategy of economic diplomacy, in which cooperation with foreign governments and the private sector ensures that Rwandan innovations not only impact citizens' lives but are also commercially sustainable.

Rugema is a seasoned diplomat who has held different positions in the past. Between 2004 and 2007, he served at Rwanda's High Commission in the UK, later joining the Permanent Mission of Rwanda to the United Nations Office in Geneva from 2008 to 2013.

He also worked in Switzerland from 2014 to 2020 before being appointed Chief of State Protocol in the Office of the President of Rwanda, a role he held until 2025.

Beyond digital projects, the senate also encouraged Rugema to strengthen parliamentary diplomacy, foster cultural exchange through the creative industry, and deepen cooperation on political and security matters.

Senator Laétitia Nyinawamwiza stressed that an ambassador in such a strategic country must play a practical role in advancing Rwanda's ICT agenda, fully understanding the host nation's dynamics.

The senate also confirmed other appointments, among which, Thaddée Tuyizere, 48, was appointed Vice President of the National Commission for Human Rights (NCHR).

He previously held positions including Vice Mayor for Economic Development in Kamonyi District, aa well as being a member of JADF Kamonyi, and an education official.

Another confirmation was Jimmy Christian Byukusenge, 39, who will lead Rwanda Public Procurement Authority (RPPA).

Byukusenge brings financial expertise, having worked in senior roles at Agaseke Bank, KCB, Gisagara District, and most recently as Director General of Corporate Services at the Ministry of Education.

He pledged to modernise procurement processes by increasing the use of technology, ensuring transparency, and curbing irregularities in public tenders.

"His plans include working with institutions to fast-track regulations on emergency procurement, such as during natural disasters," said Senator Fulgence Nsengiyumva, Chairperson of the Economic Development and Finance Committee.

Senators urged him to tackle long-standing challenges in procurement, particularly in business-related institutions.