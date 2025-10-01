Liberia: 'I Do Not Listen to Criticism' At Liberia Diaspora Conference - President Boakai Declares

Washington, D.C. — President Joseph Nyuma Boakai sparked controversy during the recently held 2025 Liberia Diaspora Conference in Washington, D.C., when he stated that he "does not even listen to criticism."

The remarks, directed to a gathering of diaspora Liberians, are expected to fuel debate among Liberians, particularly those in opposition who have consistently raised concerns about governance and national challenges across multiple sectors.

Addressing the audience, President Boakai said, "How can someone raise the issue of darkness when there is clear light all over the place? I always say, don't cause the darkness when the lights are on." He added, "Now the zogoes [disadvantaged youth] are blaming me because electricity is all over the place, and as a result, they no longer have the opportunity to snatch people's bags and phones."

Though he did not specify which criticisms he was referring to, the statement highlights the President's stance on dissent and governance.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

President Boakai reminded the diaspora community that while his government inherited numerous challenges, what matters now is ensuring that Liberia's future is markedly different from its past. "Liberia is getting there," he said, noting that he has received calls from citizens appreciating the work accomplished so far.

He emphasized that his focus is not merely on the presidency but on leadership that can transform the nation. Rejecting empty rhetoric, he said, "I do not believe in NATO--No Action, Talk Only. It is time for action and tangible results for the nation and its people."

President Boakai also referenced the government's $8.3 billion financial plan in support of the ARREST Agenda for Inclusive Development, encouraging diaspora Liberians to see it not just as a government program, but as an invitation to participate in building a more inclusive and improved Liberia.

While the statement may raise eyebrows in a democratic context where public criticism is a tool for accountability, the President's message was clear: he prioritizes action and results over responding to criticism.