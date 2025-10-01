Nigeria: Burna Boy, Wizkid, Ayra Starr Top Spotify's 2025 Afrobeats List

1 October 2025
Vanguard (Lagos)

Spotify has named Afrobeats star, Damini Ebunoluwa Ogulu, widely known as Burna Boy, as one of the top Afrobeats artists of the year.

The list, unveiled by the streaming service in an Instagram post on Monday, is dominated by Nigerian artists.

Ranked alongside Burna Boy are Divine Ikubor, known as Rema; Balogun Ayodeji, popularly called Wizkid; Ahmed Ololade, Asake, and Ayra Starr, as the only female artist on the latest ranking.

Spotify posted: "Afrobeats continues to expand its reach, with fans streaming artists such as #heisrema, #wizkidayo, and #burnaboygram from Nigeria to Brazil.

"Check out some of the top songs, artists, and countries fuelling the genre's discovery and growth globally."

The platform also unveiled the top Afrobeats songs on Spotify for 2025.

Accordingly, top songs are Santa by Ayra Starr; Rauw Alejandro; and Rvssian; Shake It To The Max (FLY) - Remix by MOLY, Shenseea, Silent Addy, and Skillibeng; Calm Down (with Selena Gomez) by Rema, featuring Selena Gomez, WE PRAY by Burna Boy, Coldplay, Elyanna, Little Simz, and TINT; and People by Libianca.

Spotify also said Afrobeats songs were most discovered in 2025 in the US, Brazil, France, the UK, Germany, and Nigeria.

