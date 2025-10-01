Liberia: ANC Youth Leader Urges U.S. Embassy to Help Combat Liberia's Worsening Drug Crisis

Monrovia — Alieu Kiadii, Secretary-General of the Indomitable National Youth Congress-ANC and political activist, has called on the United States Embassy near Monrovia to urgently intervene in Liberia's escalating drug crisis.

Speaking at a press conference in Monrovia today, Kiadii warned that the nation's youth are "chemically enslaved" as communities collapse under addiction, while government response remains inadequate.

"From the ghettos of Montserrado to the slums of Buchanan, the spread of narcotics--especially kush and tramadol--is not just a health crisis. It is a national security threat. It is a generational betrayal," Kiadii said.

He urged the U.S. Embassy to support the establishment of rehabilitation centers across Liberia, provide technical assistance and intelligence to dismantle drug trafficking networks, fund community-based awareness campaigns and youth empowerment programs and pressure the Liberian government to treat addiction as a public health emergency--not a political inconvenience.

"This is not a partisan plea. It is a patriotic cry. Democracy means nothing if our youth are dying in silence. We need solidarity, resources, and action," Kiadii stressed.

He concluded: "Liberia's youth are not disposable. They are the future. If our government will not protect them, we will raise our voices until the world hears their pain."