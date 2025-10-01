Nigeria: 'How Arise TV Presenter Died'

More details have emerged on how Somtochukwu Christelle Maduagwu, a presenter with ARISE News, died during a robbery attack at her residence in Katampe, Abuja, on Monday.

Her neighbours said she died in the early hours of Monday after attempting to escape armed robbers by jumping from her third-floor apartment balcony.

Residents of the area said the incident, which ARISE TV had confirmed in a statement signed by Hadiza Usman-Ajayi, was the latest in a string of violent attacks in the Katampe district.

A neighbour, identified as Tijani, recounted that the attack was not an isolated incident but part of a wave of robberies plaguing the area.

"About six or seven houses had been attacked on this street recently, and even a hotel was invaded.

"They operated for over an hour," he said.

According to him, the robbers stormed the building around 3am, overpowered security personnel with superior firepower and went from flat to flat, robbing residents of cars, laptops, phones, and other valuables.

Tijani explained that while some residents surrendered their belongings and were left unharmed, Maduagwu appeared overwhelmed by panic.

"Some of the occupants, when they barged into their apartments, surrendered what they had and the robbers did nothing to them. But unfortunately, she couldn't handle the shock and rushed to her balcony and jumped from the third floor," he said.

He added, "Unfortunately, Christelle panicked and tried to flee through her balcony. We heard the robbers even begged her not to jump, but she landed on concrete and could not survive the impact.

"I was the one who even called her cousin after the incident. We couldn't break the news instantly because she was at work," he recalled.

He added that the estate's security guard was also shot during the operation as he tried to repel the attackers.

"The kind of ammunition those guys brought in were different from what our civilian security had. They overpowered him and gained access to the building," he said.

The neighbour described the incident as a carefully planned assault, noting that suspicious vehicles had been seen in the neighbourhood before the robbery.

While debunking the claims that Maduagwu's death was an assassination, Tijani criticised what he described as misleading narratives on social media and in some news outlets.

"I don't know why the media is taking advantage of what is happening. People are bringing twisted news. What actually happened is different from what we are hearing online," he insisted.

He urged the public to stick to verified accounts of the incident to avoid distracting ongoing investigations.

He further revealed that the Department of State Services (DSS) detectives and police officers were at the scene throughout the night.

"The DSS were also here, working tirelessly to make sure these people are apprehended," he said.

Residents said the police only arrived minutes after the robbers.

"Within three months, about eight or nine estates had been robbed in this district alone. Unfortunately, this time a life was lost," Tijani noted.

He lamented that poor emergency response also worsened the situation, as Maduagwu lost significant blood before help could reach her.

As grief overshadows Katampe, neighbours, family, and colleagues continue to mourn the young journalist's untimely death.

Arise TV's anchors decry hospital negligence

Meanwhile, colleagues of the ldeceased have expressed outrage over reports that the 29-year-old journalist was denied medical attention after sustaining injuries during a robbery attack at her Abuja residence.

During Tuesday's edition of The Morning Show, ARISE anchors Ojy Okpe and Reuben Abati recounted details surrounding the tragic incident, describing it as a preventable death that highlights the dangers faced by journalists and the failures of Nigeria's healthcare system.

According to Okpe, Maduagwu reportedly jumped from her home after learning that 14 armed robbers had invaded the building. She survived the fall but later died after allegedly being rejected by hospital staff.

"She jumped down from her home when she heard that 14 armed robbers had come to her house. She did not die on the spot.

"She was taken to the hospital, but she was rejected. This really is a tragic, tragic incident. Sommie's life could have been saved, but the hospital refused to treat her," Okpe said.

It was further revealed that Maduagwu and an aged security guard were rushed to Maitama District General Hospital, where they both died after allegedly being denied prompt treatment because hospital staff demanded identification documents before attending to them.

Abati, also reacting to the revelation, condemned the hospital's conduct, describing it as a violation of medical ethics and the law.

Abati said, "This is an issue of the law in Nigeria. Anybody who is a victim of an accident... should be treated immediately.

"But those who were taken to the hospital were refused treatment because staff were looking for identification. It is the duty of doctors and nurses to stay faithful to their oath, which is to save lives."

He added, "I hope the hospital is properly identified, and sanctions where appropriate are applied to those on duty... Lives could have been saved."

She was brought to the hospital dead - Wike

The Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesom Wike, on Tuesday, said from the report by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, the late journalist was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4.30am on Monday.

A source in the hospital also told Daily Trust that the lady was brought in dead.

The source, who craved anonymity, was reacting to the allegation that the lady was rejected by the hospital when she was first brought in due to the absence of security clearance or identification.

But Wike, in a statement on Tuesday, by his Senior Special Assistant on Public Communications and Social Media, Lere Olayinka, assured that the preliminary medical report would be made available to the police to aid their investigation.

"From the report by the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) Mandate Secretary on Health, Dr Dolapo Fasawe, Somtochukwu was brought to the Maitama General Hospital dead at about 4.30am on Monday.

"A preliminary medical report will be made available to the police to aid their investigation, while all efforts will be made to unravel the circumstances surrounding her death," Wike said.

Condolences pour in for Somtochukwu

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, has described the death of the Arise News anchor as regrettable.

This is contained in a letter of condolence signed by the minister to the Chairman of the Arise News channel, Chief Nduka Obaigbena and issued by his Special Assistant on Media, Malam Rabiu Ibrahim, on Tuesday in Abuja.

According to the minister, her death is a grievous loss not only to her immediate family and the Arise News team, but to the Nigerian media fraternity and indeed, the nation.

On its part, the Obidient Movement (OM) has condemned the death of the 29-year-old journalist.

Dr Yunusa Tanko, National Coordinator of the movement, in a statement he jointly signed with Nana Kazaure, Director of Strategic Communications and Media, described the development as tragic.

According to the duo, the tragic event underscores the gross insecurity and brutal violence plaguing Nigeria, which has claimed too many innocent lives.

Similarly, Gov. Peter Mbah of Enugu State has expressed deep grief over the death of the Arise News anchor.

Mbah, who stated this on Tuesday in a statement by his media office, described her death as a heavy loss to both her medium and the entire Nigerian media industry.

He urged security agencies to do everything within their powers to bring the culprits to book.

Fish out killers, Tinubu, First Lady urge security agencies

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and the First Lady, Senator Oluremi Tinubu, have condemned her tragic passing, calling on security agencies to fish out the killers.

President Tinubu, in a statement by Bayo Onanuga, his Special Adviser on Information and Strategy, charged security and law enforcement agencies to "conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice."

The President also assured Nigerians that his administration remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of citizens, and will continue to strengthen measures aimed at combating crime in all its forms.

President Tinubu said, "Security and law enforcement agencies should conduct a quick and thorough investigation into the incident and ensure that the perpetrators are apprehended and brought to justice without delay."

In the same vein, the First Lady said she woke up to the sad news of the "unfortunate and untimely death of one of our young and brilliant minds in the journalism profession, Somtochukwu Maduagwu."

Senator Oluremi, who described her death as "painful and unfortunate," noted that she had been cut down in her prime.

"It is my hope and prayer that the perpetrators will be apprehended as soon as possible and brought to book," Senator Oluremi Tinubu said.

FCT CP orders full investigation

The FCT Police Commissioner (CP), Saka Ajao Adewale, has ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation into the death of the Arise TV anchor/producer.

Reacting to the incident on Tuesday at the Command in Abuja, CP Adewale described the attack as cruel and senseless, stating that such an act has no place in a sane society.

He confirmed that the Command has ordered a discreet and comprehensive investigation to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

He added that the Command has also directed the deployment of intelligence and operational assets to identify, track and apprehend those responsible for the heinous crime.

CP Adewale, while commiserating with the families of the deceased journalist, further assured that the Command remains fully committed to ensuring that justice is served.

He also assured FCT residents of the Command's unwavering commitment to public safety and the prevention of similar occurrences.

The Police Commissioner, therefore, called on members of the public to support the ongoing investigations by providing timely and useful information to the police.

By Habeebat Ajayi, Baba Martins & Maureen Onochie