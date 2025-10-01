Liberia: Grand Gedeh County to Benefit $3m Project in Housing, Library and Modern Market

New York — Eva Uboti-Wallace, a Liberian humanitarian based in New York, USA, has announced plans to launch a $3 million development project in Grand Gedeh County, Liberia. The initiative, slated to begin with a groundbreaking ceremony in 2026, is aimed at giving back to her country and promoting long-term growth and dignity for future generations.

Speaking about the initiative, Madam Wallace said, "We need to seize the moment, muster the courage, make sacrifices, and return home to give back to Liberia."

The $3 million project includes three major components: Modern Library - $1 million will be invested to construct a state-of-the-art library, particularly at the Grand Gedeh Community College, to advance education in the region.

Housing Units - Designed to address the rising population and housing demand in Grand Gedeh, the housing units will provide sustainable and dignified living spaces. State-of-the-Art Market Facilities - Two modern markets will be built in different locations, equipped with daycares, children's playgrounds, and other essential amenities.

One market in Zwedru City will be named Ma Anna Uboti Market in honor of her aunt, while the second in Zlee-Town will be named Ma Taryonnoh Uboti Dweh Market Center in memory of her late mother.

Madam Wallace emphasized that the market project responds to the infrastructure challenges faced by Liberians trying to earn a living, particularly in local trade.

Encouraging other Liberians in the diaspora to follow her example, she said, "Other Africans abroad are returning home to help develop their countries. Liberians in the diaspora can do the same. Now is the time to invest in Liberia's future."

A committed humanitarian since 1994, Madam Wallace has also been active in real estate and supporting her kinsmen in Liberia. Inspired by President Boakai's call to transform diaspora remittances into sustainable investments, she is determined to extend her efforts nationwide in the future.

Madam Wallace is a graduate of St. Teresa Convent, Booker T. Washington Institute, the University of Liberia, and the American University, where she studied Marketing and Finance. She is married to Mr. Wallace, a professional Liberian engineer who designed the current Central Bank of Liberia building, as well as the former Europe Bank.

She concluded by affirming her commitment to empowering future generations through tangible development interventions in Grand Gedeh County and beyond.