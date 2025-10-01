Liberia: Ganta Unveils U.S.$600k FIFA-Funded Sports Pitch Amid Celebration and Controversy

Monrovia — The commercial city of Ganta came alive on Monday, September 29, 2025, as thousands of football fans, traditional leaders, and government officials gathered for the official dedication of the newly constructed Ganta Sports Pitch--an artificial turf project funded by FIFA under its Forward Program, with a reported cost of over US$600,000.

The facility features artificial turf, increased seating capacity, and floodlights to support night games. Stakeholders hailed the pitch as a milestone in Nimba County's sports development and a step forward for decentralizing football infrastructure in Liberia.

The ceremony was attended by Liberia Football Association (LFA) President Mustapha Raji, Minister of Youth and Sports Jeror Cole Bangalu, House Speaker Richard Koon, Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono, and FIFA Development Officer El Hadji Diop.

Delivering the keynote address, LFA President Mustapha Raji expressed satisfaction over the completion of the project but highlighted that the journey had not been without opposition.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"It may sadden you to note that while we fought to ensure that we bring the turf to Nimba County, there were many others who resisted the coming of this turf in Nimba. There were some who even voted against the budget to bring this development here," Raji stated, prompting murmurs from the crowd.

He continued: "To those who voted against the budget and thought to deny the people of Nimba County such a beautiful facility, we understand it is the process of democracy and we are not angry. But gradually, you will understand that we must all put aside the crab mentality and focus on the development agenda of our country."

Raji said the project aligns with the LFA's broader objective of decentralizing football across Liberia, providing standard facilities in every county. He emphasized that the pitch represents more than just sporting infrastructure--it also offers employment opportunities and youth empowerment.

Youth and Sports Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu praised FIFA and the local community for their roles in realizing the project.

"We are over delighted for this project and thank FIFA for this great opportunity for our kids. But this facility belongs to the people of Nimba, and it must be protected and maintained for future generations," Bangalu said.

Nimba County Superintendent Kou Meapeh Gono also commended FIFA and the LFA for choosing Nimba as a beneficiary, expressing gratitude and pride. Visibly emotional, she described the initiative as a long-awaited dream for the county.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Sport Liberia Infrastructure By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

"To the youths of Nimba, may this pitch be where your dream begins, but never where it ends," Gono said, urging young footballers to use the facility as a launchpad for their ambitions.

House Speaker Richard Koon described the new pitch as a "standard facility that will reignite hope in Liberian football," noting its potential for both professional and grassroots-level competitions.

"This facility will not only host major LFA competitions but will also be a central hope for grassroots tournaments, ensuring that every promising youth or young talent in this region has the platform to shine," Speaker Koon said.

His remarks came in the wake of LFA President Raji's earlier criticism of lawmakers who opposed budget allocations for the turf--comments seen as indirectly addressing the Legislature's controversial decisions regarding sports funding under Koon's leadership.

Representing FIFA, Development Officer El Hadji Diop underscored the significance of the project, framing it as part of FIFA's global efforts to build local football infrastructure through partnerships with national federations.

"For FIFA this is an honor and a great achievement to see this pitch here in Ganta after a few years since we started the process. This is not just about a pitch, it's a symbol," Diop said.

While the ceremony celebrated a major milestone, the project also symbolized inclusion in Liberia's push to decentralize sports development. Nimba, a county with a rich football history, now boasts a modern facility capable of hosting national-level games.

As celebrations wind down, attention turns to whether the political will and resources exist to replicate such projects across other counties in Liberia.