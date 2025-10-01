Liberia: Samuel James Kpartor Declares Bid for Fly Presidency, Launches 'One Youth Agenda'

Monrovia — Samuel James Kpartor, a prominent national youth leader and internationally recognized youth development expert, has officially declared his candidacy for the presidency of the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY).

Kpartor, who currently serves as National Programs Chairperson of FLY, made the announcement as the race for the federation's top leadership officially begins. A U.S. State Department Fellow of the Mandela Washington Fellowship, Kpartor used his declaration to unveil the "One Youth Agenda"--a campaign platform aimed at transforming youth development in Liberia.

In his declaration, Kpartor pledged to revitalize the institution by strengthening existing partnerships, advocating for increased national budgetary support, and expanding access to opportunities for young people across the country.

"My decision to contest is grounded in pragmatism, humility, and a deep commitment to serve," Kpartor said. "This comes from a long history of struggle and service to the institution."

He sharply criticized the current level of national funding allocated to youth development, arguing that the government dedicates less than 1% of the national budget to a sector that represents more than 65% of the country's population--youth under the age of 35.

"For too long, the Federation of Liberian Youth (FLY) has been operating with very limited funding for youth development," he stated. "That allocation is far too small to serve the real needs of young people across Liberia."

Kpartor also framed his campaign in broader historical terms, referencing Frantz Fanon to emphasize the urgency of youth leadership.

"Every generation must, out of relative obscurity, discover its mission, fulfill it or betray it," he said. "We are at that moment now. This is our time to fulfill the mission."

Kpartor's entry into the FLY presidential race sets the stage for what is expected to be a highly contested election as the federation prepares for a new leadership transition.