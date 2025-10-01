Liberia: Women Rally to Heal Liberia's Drug-Affected Youth

Dozens of women gathered at Conquering Tabernacle Ministry International recently for a faith-driven workshop aimed at helping young Liberians caught in the country's growing drug crisis.

The one-day program -- organized by A New Day Advocacy, a local women-led nonprofit -- drew 23 women and seven men, united by what they described as a moral duty to rescue vulnerable youth and support families living with addiction's fallout.

Participants took part in trauma-mapping sessions, learned practical ways to help a person in distress, and planned story-telling campaigns to reduce stigma and open conversations about addiction in their communities.

"This training blessed my life. I gained valuable insights to guide our children and support mothers who are facing tough situations," said one participant.

Another woman added:

"Your teachings are changing lives. I'm thankful to have been part of this."

The workshop's theme, "For Such a Time as This," taken from the biblical Book of Esther 4:14, challenged participants to step into leadership roles as advocates for young people struggling with drugs and for families in crisis.

By the end of the day, the group drafted plans to work together in prayer, community outreach, advocacy and peer-to-peer healing circles to help curb the drug epidemic.

Lead facilitator Priscilla J. Mah-Belloh, founder of A New Day Advocacy, told the gathering the effort was about far more than combating narcotics.

"This is not just about drugs; it's about restoring dignity, hope and healing," Mah-Belloh said. "Women are stepping up to make a difference, and together we say: Enough is enough!"

Organizers said the initiative highlights the often-overlooked role of faith-based women's groups in Liberia's social-healing process. The workshop emphasized that mothers and community leaders can serve as first responders in identifying early signs of drug use and trauma among at-risk youth.

The women resolved to continue mentorship programs, outreach in schools and marketplaces, and storytelling campaigns to counter stigma and inspire other communities to act.

The meeting ended in prayer and pledges to build a stronger support network for families grappling with the country's mounting drug-related challenges.