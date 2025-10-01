Liberia: Lima Chief Neto Lighe Urges Action Against Illegal Fishing, Piracy At Aama Summit in Liberia

Liberia opened its first-ever continental maritime conference on Tuesday, with the Liberia Maritime Authority Commissioner, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe urging African nations to confront illegal fishing, piracy, and chronic investment gaps with a united front to unlock the continent's blue-economy potential.

Speaking at the launch of the 8th Annual Conference of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) in Monrovia, Lighe said the region's maritime crises "transcend national boundaries" and demand collective solutions.

"No country can solitarily address them within its institutional and jurisdictional limits," Lighe told delegates. "They are shared challenges, and addressing them requires all nations to pool their resources, expertise, and knowledge."

The five-day gathering, themed "Safeguarding Our Ocean, Promoting Decarbonization in Shipping and Exploring Africa's Blue Economy Potential," has drawn delegates from more than 40 African nations along with global shipping executives and development partners.

Despite Liberia's standing as one of the world's largest open ship registries, the conference marks the first time the country has hosted a continental maritime forum -- a milestone Lighe described as "both a source of pride and a call to responsibility."

Lighe said AAMA must be seen not only as a regulatory body but also as a catalyst for trade, investment, and innovation. He unveiled LiMA's new five-year strategic plan to attract business in ship-recycling, bunkering, eco-tourism, seafaring, and domestic port infrastructure.

"For our private-sector partners here present, we look forward to working with you in these new investments through public-private partnerships and other mechanisms," he added.

The commissioner warned that Africa's aquatic wealth, key to food security, renewable energy, jobs, and climate resilience, will remain under-realized unless countries defeat illegal, unreported, and unregulated (IUU) fishing, close investment gaps, and strengthen maritime institutions.

"The African Union has already set the roadmap through the Africa Blue Economy Strategy," he said. "But we must work together to ensure Africa can adequately harness its aquatic resources for sustainable development and growth."

Kenya Maritime Authority Director-General and AAMA Chair CPA Omae Nyarandi urged delegates to push digital transformation and stronger maritime security to seize opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

"The future of maritime administration is digital," he said. "We must invest in technology and human capital to stay competitive."

Saudi Arabia's Deputy Minister for Maritime Transport Eng. Essam Al Ammar pledged $200,000 to the West and Central Africa Maritime Security Trust Fund, calling it "a show of confidence in Africa's maritime future."

European Union Ambassador Nona Deprez hailed Liberia's global shipping leadership and reaffirmed EU backing for decarbonization of shipping, while U.S. Embassy Economic Specialist Andrew T. Pilger highlighted the sector's potential to generate "billions in trade and millions of jobs."

House Maritime Committee Chair Rep. Austin B. Taylor applauded AAMA for amplifying Africa's maritime voice and urged stronger support for African-owned classification societies. Senate Maritime Committee Chair Sen. Jonathan Boye Charles Sogbie pledged legislative action to boost Liberia's maritime expansion.

As sessions continue through Friday, Lighe said the gathering must deliver action.

"This is more than a conference," he told delegates. "It is a platform for Africa to rise as a maritime powerhouse."