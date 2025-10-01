Liberia: License Journalists, LNBA Secretary Tells PUL Leadership At 61st Anniversary

The Secretary General of the Liberian National Bar Association (LNBA), Cllr. Elisha T.J. Forkeyoh, has urged the Press Union of Liberia (PUL) to adopt a licensing system for journalists to curb what he called "irresponsible journalism" and to protect the profession from infiltration.

Speaking at the 61st anniversary celebration of the Press Union of Liberia held at the Monrovia Christian Fellowship, Forkeyoh said journalism is too important to be left unregulated.

"Permit me to speak frankly: I am convinced that the PUL must move toward a licensing regime for journalists," he said. "Professions that are practiced without licensing are easily infiltrated by unscrupulous persons who may undermine their dignity and credibility."

Forkeyoh compared journalism to law, medicine, and other regulated professions, stressing that licensing protects both practitioners and the public.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

"Lawyers are licensed by the LNBA before practicing law; doctors and pharmacists are licensed before treating patients; drivers are licensed before being entrusted with lives on the road. Why then should journalism, one of the most powerful professions, capable of shaping opinions and directing the course of a nation, be left unregulated?" he asked.

Forkeyoh argued that a licensing system would not silence the press, but instead strengthen its integrity:

"A licensing regime will safeguard the profession against quacks and impostors, protect the dignity of trained and ethical journalists, strengthen public confidence in the press, and provide a fair and transparent framework for discipline," he said.

He noted that the LNBA once faced similar challenges with "quarks perambulating the corridors of our courts" until licensing and enforcement helped restore professional order.

The LNBA, he said, strongly encourages the PUL to begin discussions with government and stakeholders on how licensing could be achieved, whether through an independent press council, statutory regulation, or self-regulation with legal backing.

Forkeyoh warned that while the press must defend itself from external attacks, it must also root out misconduct within.

"For every journalist who uncovers corruption, there may be another who misuses the pen for propaganda or personal gain," he said. "The PUL must be both shield and sword: shielding the profession from outside attacks but also cutting away the rot within."

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Liberia Media By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

He added:

"To condone unprofessional conduct is to betray the very people you swore to inform. Journalism, like law, thrives on public trust, and trust is earned only when misconduct is met with swift, fair, and transparent discipline."

The LNBA secretary praised the PUL for its 61 years of service, describing it as "a true watchdog of society, a voice for the voiceless, and a conscience for the nation."

He pledged the Bar's solidarity:

"The LNBA stands firmly with you. Together, lawyers and journalists can keep this nation on the path of accountability, integrity, and development."

Forkeyoh concluded by urging journalists to uphold the highest standards.

"Raise the bar. Set higher standards. Make it clear that while journalism protects society, society must also be protected from irresponsible journalism. The people of Liberia will respect and cherish your profession when they see you are the first to hold your own accountable."