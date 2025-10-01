Liberia: MVTC Graduation Disrupted By Protesting Students Over Souvenirs and Poor Planning

The 4th Circle Graduation of the Monrovia Vocational Training Institute (MVTC) was disrupted Tuesday when students staged a protest over what they called poor organization and the failure to provide graduation souvenirs.

MVTC, which operates under the Ministry of Youth and Sports, provides technical and vocational training to young people to prepare them for employment and national development. The ceremony began in a jubilant mood but turned chaotic when more than 100 students said they did not receive their graduation packages.

Graduates told reporters they each paid $70 for a package that was supposed to include a personal protective equipment set, a helmet and a souvenir. Students also accused the administration of failing to provide adequate seating for the more than 1,200 graduates and their guests.

Protesters vandalized the podium, tables and chairs, forcing invited guests to flee. "No proper planning, no director. We paid US$70 for this souvenir, see it, it's just PPE, and many of our friends didn't get theirs," one graduate said.

Another graduate criticized the school's leadership, accusing MVTC Director Wilfred Payne of not working in the students' interest. "Here, there is no director. You can see how disorganized this program is," the graduate said.

Efforts to reach Deputy Minister for Technical and Vocational Education and Training, Laraamand Nyonton for comment were unsuccessful. The program was poorly attended by government officials. Keynote speaker Cornelina Kruah, deputy minister of state for presidential affairs, was absent. Aside from Nyonton, no senior officials, including Youth and Sports Minister Jeror Cole Bangalu, attended the event.