Nigeria: Tribute to Mouftahu Baba-Ahmad - One of His Most Enduring Wishes

I shared many interests with the late Mouftahu Baba-Ahmad. I met him on the platform of Nahnu Muslimum - a WhatsApp group formed by late Alhaji Bashir Othman Tofa. We agreed on many issues on the socioeconomic development of northern Nigeria, especially on the role our religious heritage may play in shaping the future of the region.

We had a couple of private phone conversations. But, I never met him - face-to-face. When he was hospitalised, all members of Nahnu Muslimum eagerly followed his health progress through his son and his direct messages. His last message--about his recovery, travel to Medina, and eventual plan to recuperate at Baze University Hospital--was very reassuring. Then, suddenly, the news of death was broken on September 17, 2025. We were all shocked. On September 21, I joined other members of NM on a condolence visit to his family. Due to torrential rainfall, I stayed longer than planned. During that time, I observed the diversity of visitors--a former governor, a former minister, a poor university professor, etc. Their presence reflected his wide influence across different strata of society. I used the opportunity to reflect about life in general and the place of Mouftahu Baba-Ahmad (MBA).

Indeed, the passing of MBA has left a deep void in Northern Nigeria. Known for his integrity, foresight, and relentless pursuit of progress for his people, Mouftahu embodied the quiet strength of a statesman who influenced not only through wealth or power, but through wisdom and vision. He was one of the youngest executive directors of NEPA. Later, he chaired the board of NAL Merchant Bank. He was the chairman of the board of Noble Hall Girls Academy - a premier day and boarding secondary school in Abuja.

Recently, he founded the Nigeria Collective - an elite discussion group that draws members across Nigeria. As an ardent supporter of our traditional institutions, I remain deeply grateful to him for his role in attempts to reconcile the different factions in the Kano emirship tussle. He belonged to a generation that understood the delicate balance between tradition and modernity, faith and pragmatism, unity and diversity. His lifelong concern was the future of Northern Nigeria--a future he believed could be transformed if its brightest minds and strongest leaders could set aside differences and work together for the common good.

One of Mouftahu's most enduring wishes was the unity of four towering figures in the region: Nasiru El-Rufai, Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, Nuhu Ribadu, and Muhammadu Sanusi II. Each of them carries unique strengths; together, they could form a formidable force for renewal. In Nasiru El-Rufai, MBA saw a bold reformist. El-Rufai is widely regarded for his ability to take tough decisions. Though often controversial, his record demonstrates an unwavering drive to modernise institutions, demand accountability, and confront entrenched interests. In Sheikh Ahmad Gumi, MBA saw a respected Islamic scholar and cleric, who represented the moral and religious voice of conscience in the region.

Though his views have sometimes sparked debate, he symbolizes dialogue, reconciliation, and the persistent call to address grievances through peaceful engagement. Nuhu Ribadu, Nigeria's pioneer chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), carved a reputation as a fearless anti-corruption crusader.

His name is synonymous with integrity and the belief that public life must be anchored in transparency and justice. His current position as National Security Adviser gives him special leverage to get things done. Muhammadu Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, a globally respected intellectual, combines scholarship, vision, and courage. He has consistently spoken truth to power, challenging societal complacency and advocating for economic reform, and the modernisation of Muslim society in line with its best traditions. Sanusi's PhD thesis clearly demonstrates his vision for such modernization. It needs political will to germinate.

Mouftahu Baba-Ahmad understood that while these four men differ in temperament, style, and even worldview, they represent complementary pillars of leadership. In his eyes, El-Rufai's technocratic boldness, Gumi's moral voice, Ribadu's fight against corruption, and Sanusi's intellectual clarity could--if united--redraw the destiny of Northern Nigeria. He envisioned a coalition that transcends politics, religion, and ethnicity, guided only by the urgent need to rescue a region burdened by poverty, insecurity, illiteracy, and fractured leadership.

Imagine such unity that may lead to: (i) A political blueprint led by reformists with the courage to confront vested interests. (ii) A moral and religious consensus that counters extremism with compassion and wisdom. (iii) An economic agenda rooted in accountability, equity, and the empowerment of youth and women. And, (iv) a social reawakening that restores confidence in education, entrepreneurship, and justice. This was Mouftahu's dream--not for himself, but for generations yet unborn. In fact, among the quadripartite, MBA was closed to only one of them. His vision was never about individual greatness; it was about collective strength.

As we mourn his departure, we must also celebrate the clarity of his thought. He reminds us that true legacies are not built on material wealth, but on the seeds of ideas planted in fertile hearts. In urging unity among these figures, he called all of us to transcend narrow interests and embrace the higher duty of service to humanity.

Today, Northern Nigeria stands at a crossroads. In honouring Mouftahu Baba-Ahmad, let us not allow his vision to die with him. As Thomas Campbell, beautifully put it, "To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die". Let us keep MBA alive. Let El-Rufai, Gumi, Ribadu, and Sanusi--and indeed all leaders--take to heart his call for unity. For in unity lies the strength to heal wounds, unlock potential, and guide Northern Nigeria toward a future of peace, prosperity, and dignity. MBA believed deeply that 'we are only as strong as we are united, and as weak as we are divided.'

May Allah forgive his shortcomings, reward his good deeds, and make his vision a reality for the benefit of all.

Baba El-Yakubu is a Professor of Chemical Engineering, Ahmadu Bello University [email protected]