Nigeria: Globacom Boosts Customers' Rewards With Talkmasta, New Welcome Bonus

National carrier Globacom is intensifying its efforts to deepen digital connectivity across Nigeria through an extensive network expansion and upgrade programme that promises to continue transforming the telecommunications landscape.

In furtherance of this, Globacom recently unveiled two customer-friendly initiatives designed to deliver more value to subscribers and strengthen its position as Nigeria's most rewarding network.

The new products, "Talkmasta" and a revamped "Welcome Bonus," were unveiled at the company's head office, Mike Adenuga Towers, Victoria Island, Lagos.

The first product, Talkmasta, is a tariff plan tailored to reward customers with unlimited free talk time and data.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Under the plan, subscribers who make six minutes of local calls to any network will automatically receive six additional free minutes, which can be used to call any local network, alongside a free 50MB data allocation.

Calls under the plan are charged at 30 kobo per second, while text messages are billed at six naira per SMS. Globacom explained that the package is open to both new and existing customers. While new customers can enjoy the offer once they purchase a Glo line, existing customers only need to dial *606# to migrate to the plan and start enjoying the free minutes and data.

There is no cap on the number of times or the total volume of free minutes and data a customer can accumulate under the package, making it one of the most flexible and rewarding offers in the market.

Equally, the company has revised its Welcome Bonus offer for new customers, describing it as the "biggest shout value in the market."

Under the revised plan, new subscribers who register a Glo SIM, recharge with a minimum of N100, and make their first call will instantly receive a one-time welcome package worth as much as N2,000. This package includes free N1,000 airtime, equivalent to 25 minutes of calls to any network, as well as N1,000 worth of data, translating to 1GB of browsing, valid for seven days. The operator emphasized that the new Welcome Bonus is designed to enhance the first-time experience of customers joining the Globacom network.

Speaking at the unveiling, Cluster Retail Head, Lagos, Ande Abdulrazaq, described the initiative as a celebration of connections and Globacom's longstanding commitment to customer satisfaction.

"This is not just another product launch; it's a celebration of connections, a commitment to enhancing communication experiences, and a promise to deliver value that exceeds our customer's expectations," he said. According to him, Talkmasta is designed to maximize every naira spent by customers, ensuring that whether they are catching up with friends, sharing moments with family, or closing important business deals, they enjoy more than just a conversation.

On the Welcome Bonus, Abdulrazaq explained that it is Globacom's way of appreciating new subscribers with an instant gift for joining the Glo family. "It is more than just a bonus. It's our way of saying, thank you for choosing Globacom. Welcome home," he added.

In a presentation, Viju Unnithan of the Retail Marketing Department said the company was motivated to launch the products because it understands the importance of staying connected in today's fast-paced world.

He emphasized that communication remains the bridge that keeps people in touch with loved ones and business partners, and Globacom has consistently stayed committed to making those connections affordable, seamless, and enriching.

"This launch is not just about introducing new products. It's about delivering on a promise. A promise we made at our launch in 2003 that whenever you think of staying connected, either through a simple chat or text message or by engaging in a long conversation, you'll think of Globacom," he said.

Since its inception on August 29, 2003, Globacom has pioneered several innovations that have shaped Nigeria's telecommunications sector.

The company's decision to crash the cost of SIM cards from N25,000 to about N200, as well as its pioneering of the Per Second Billing system, are widely regarded as landmark moves that democratized access to mobile services in Nigeria. Other innovations introduced by the company include Blackberry Services, Multimedia Messaging Service (MMS), Magic Plus, Glo Direct, Inflight Roaming, Glo Mobile Internet, Glo TV, Glo Cloud, and several others that have set industry benchmarks.

As part of its ongoing investments, Globacom is currently embarking on the laying of Glo 2, the first submarine cable in Nigeria to terminate outside Lagos. This project, when completed, will extend high-capacity bandwidth to oil platforms and underserved communities in the South-South and South-East regions, enabling digital oilfields and driving connectivity in hard-to-reach areas.

In addition, Glo's terrestrial fibre optic network, powered by a managed IP MPLS system, covers more than 130 cities across Nigeria, delivering low-latency and high-speed connectivity for voice, video, and data services.

Globacom has also made significant progress in mobile broadband services, becoming the first telecom operator to launch a nationwide 4G LTE network in Nigeria in 2016. More recently, it rolled out 4G LTE Advanced technology that combines three spectrum bands to deliver superior internet experiences. This upgrade supports high-definition video streaming, online gaming, telemedicine, e-agriculture, and other advanced applications that are transforming everyday life in Nigeria.

In addition to fibre and mobile network expansions, Globacom is preparing to roll out satellite-based internet services targeted at rural and underserved communities. According to the company, this initiative is designed to complement its 4G LTE Advanced network, ensuring that even the most remote areas of Nigeria can enjoy reliable voice, video, and data services. Industry experts note that expanding internet penetration has a direct impact on national economic growth, with studies suggesting that a 10 percent increase in broadband access can raise GDP by between 0.25 percent and 1.4 percent.

To further support businesses, Globacom offers a suite of enterprise solutions including Wide Area Networks (WAN), leased lines, secure data hosting, and verticalized IT solutions such as e-health, smart learning, and industrial IoT. With these offerings, enterprises and SMEs are able to increase productivity, improve customer service, and compete more effectively in an increasingly digital global economy.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Company ICT By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

This year alone, Globacom has activated over 1,000 new 4G LTE sites across key cities and underserved locations, with plans to deploy another 1,000 sites within the next year. These rollouts not only extend coverage to previously neglected areas but also densify service in urban centres, improving quality and reliability for millions of subscribers. The company has also been relocating damaged fibre optic infrastructure affected by uncoordinated road construction projects across the country. Such investments, while costly, are necessary to safeguard network stability and future-proof the system.

In line with sustainability commitments, Globacom has been deploying hybrid energy solutions to power its network sites, reducing reliance on diesel generators and minimizing carbon emissions. These eco-friendly measures demonstrate the operator's focus on balancing technological growth with environmental responsibility.

Experts say Glo's strategy of combining customer-focused products such as Talkmasta and Welcome Bonus with massive infrastructure investments reflects a holistic approach to growth. On one hand, the new tariff plans directly address affordability and customer satisfaction, while on the other, the network expansion projects guarantee that customers will enjoy reliable and high-quality services. This dual approach strengthens Glo's market position and supports Nigeria's broader digital economy agenda.