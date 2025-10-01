Nigeria: FG Secures N250bn for Kaduna, Kano Light Rail Projects

The Federal Government says it got approximately N250bn in funding for the development of modern light rail systems in Kaduna and Kano States.

The Minister of Information and National Orientation, Mohammed Idris, made the disclosure yesterday at the World Press Conference in Abuja, where he explained that N150bn has been allocated for Kano, while Kaduna will receive N100bn.

He stressed the administration's commitment to advancing critical infrastructure development at the sub-national level.

"The Federal Government is actively going further to support various subnational infrastructure projects, for instance, the light rail projects in Kano and Kaduna States, for which funding to the tune of N150 billion and N100 billion, respectively, has been secured," he said.

The minister also pointed to broader efforts to strengthen governance at the grassroots, noting that local government areas were being fiscally reintegrated to serve as catalysts for growth and development.

According to him, President Bola Tinubu was determined to entrench financial autonomy for local governments, thereby making them more effective in service delivery, community engagement, and the provision of essential infrastructure.

Idris further explained that state governments were now receiving significantly higher revenue allocations from the federation account, a development made possible by the removal of the oil subsidy and other fiscal reforms.

This, he said, had positioned subnational governments to do more with fewer constraints and less reliance on debt, creating an opportunity to focus resources on capital projects that directly impact the lives of citizens.