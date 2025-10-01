Nigeria: UNN Joins Opay's N1.2b 10-Year Scholarship Programme

A financial technology company, OPay, has extended its N1.2 billion 10-Year Scholarship Programme to the University of Nigeria Nsukka (UNN), making the institution the 19th beneficiary.

The duo signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) at the university.

The scholarship scheme, launched to support indigent students across 20 tertiary institutions in Nigeria, provides 20 beneficiaries in each institution with N300,000 per academic session for the duration of their studies, up to 10 years.

It also underscores the firm's commitment to educational empowerment, financial inclusion, and corporate social responsibility.

The Vice Chancellor of UNN, Professor Simon Uchenna Ortuanya, expressed appreciation for the initiative and commended OPay's contribution to educational development in Nigeria.

"This scholarship project is not only good news for UNN but for Nigeria as a whole. It is a laudable step--one that truly deserves admiration.

"As a university, we are proud of OPay's competitiveness in the financial sector and even more proud of its commitment to supporting education. We assure you of our full cooperation to ensure that the goals of this partnership are fully realized. Today marks the beginning of greater things to come between OPay and the University of Nigeria," he said.

Speaking on behalf of OPay, Ikponmwosa Odiase, Head of Partnerships, reaffirmed the firm's belief in education as a powerful tool for national development.

"At OPay, we believe the youth are the future of Nigeria, and one of the best ways to empower that future is by investing in education. This N1.2 billion scholarship scheme covers 20 institutions across the country, and UNN is the 19th on our list.

"Here at UNN, 20 beneficiaries will each receive N300,000 per academic session for the duration of their studies, up to 10 years. We are excited about this partnership and look forward to seeing the positive impact it will have on the lives of students and their families," he said.