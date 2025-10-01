Nigeria: 'Delays, Poor Infrastructure Hampering Nigeria's Trade Logistics'

The Managing Director of Truck Transit Park Limited (TTP), Jamal Onwubuariri, has stated that poor infrastructure, inadequate technology deployment, and long delays at border posts are major factors slowing down trade logistics in Nigeria and the West African subregion.

Onwubuariri stated this while presenting a goodwill message at the 2025 Transport Summit organized by the Transport Correspondents Association of Nigeria (TCAN) in Lagos with the theme, "Driving the Transport Logistics Value Chains for Economic Growth."

He revealed that in July, he undertook a 6,000-kilometre road trip from Nigeria to Liberia to observe firsthand the state of road transport infrastructure, challenges, and opportunities along the corridor.

"We have infrastructure gaps. The roads we have, both here in Nigeria and across the West African region, are not sufficient for the volume of road traffic," Onwubuariri said. "The second challenge is that our ports, in terms of their infrastructure and technology deployment, are not sufficient for the volume of cargoes that comes into this region."

The TTP boss identified long delays at border posts as another hurdle for trade, explaining that Nigerian truck drivers often spend weeks transporting perishable goods to neighbouring countries.