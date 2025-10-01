Liberia: LPRC Technicians Undergo Specialized Training in Côte d'Ivoire

1 October 2025
Liberian Observer (Monrovia)

A four-member team of Laboratory Technicians from the Liberia Petroleum Refining Company (LPRC), headed by the Deputy Managing Director for Operations, Eric Ceekay Sayee is currently undergoing a two-week intensive training program at Société Générale de Surveillance, (SGS Côte d'Ivoire), a globally recognized leader in inspection, verification, testing, and certification services.

The training forms part of LPRC's preparations for the official opening of its newly constructed Petroleum Laboratory at the LPRC Headquarters in Monrovia. The goal is to enhance the technical capacity of staff as the Company works toward achieving International Organization for Standardization (ISO 17025) certification and accreditation for the facility.

During the program, participants will receive hands-on training in a wide range of testing parameters for petroleum products, including Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), Jet A-1, Heavy Fuel Oil (HFO), Bitumen, Lubricants, and other related products.

In addition, the training covers laboratory system organization, documentation processes, structuring of Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs), sampling techniques, laboratory safety induction, and the proper handling of equipment and chemicals.

These skills are essential for positioning the LPRC Petroleum Testing Laboratory as a reference facility not only for Liberia but also for the wider sub-region.

This initiative underscores LPRC's management commitment to strengthening operational efficiency, ensuring product quality, and aligning Liberia's petroleum sector with international standards.

