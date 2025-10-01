Liberia Champions Maritime Reform and Sustainability

Liberia has emphasized that the 8th Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA) Conference and General Assembly, being hosted in the country, is both timely and urgent, highlighting the growing number of complex challenges facing Africa's maritime sector.

Africa's maritime sector faces numerous challenges, including piracy, illegal fishing, and other crimes. At the same time, threats like cybersecurity and the extensive effects of climate change exist.

Despite these threats, President Joseph Nyuma Boakai noted that Africa's maritime space holds immense potential, stating that these challenges also present significant opportunities, given its over 26,000 nautical miles of coastline, abundant fisheries, biodiversity, and vast ocean resources. Africa is uniquely positioned to develop its blue carbon economy for prosperity and the benefits of all African countries.

Delivering the keynote address on behalf of President Boakai, Acting Minister of State for Presidential Affairs and Chief of Office Staff, Samuel Stevquoah, emphasized that opportunities must be driven by strong leadership and collective effort.

"Opportunities must be accompanied by vision, championed by leadership, and can only be effective if there is collective action," he stated.

He noted that Liberia is committed to placing maritime governance at the forefront of its national agenda. According to him, this is why, under the President's Arrest Agenda for Inclusive Development (AAID), Liberia is placing governance, the rule of law, and accountability at the very center, including maritime.

Mr. Stevquoah emphasized that reforms in maritime governance can yield substantial national and regional benefits. He said transparency and efficiency in marine governance will not only strengthen Liberia's economy but will also serve as a model for the region. Liberia's maritime program is already one of the most successful in the world, but more is needed.

Reaffirming Liberia's vision, he continued, "Liberia is determined to do more, to protect its ocean, promote clean energy, and is uncompromising in cementing its position as a driver of effective maritime programs and sustainability in Africa."

Mr. Stevquoah also called on African maritime leaders to act decisively, noting that Liberia views the Association of African Maritime Administrators not only as partners and collaborators, but also as leaders in shaping the future of Africa's blue economy. This assembly must be clear about one thing, it must leave here with a determination to do more for respective countries.

He emphasized the need for concrete outcomes, saying, "It must be much more than a dialogue; it must lead to concrete action, including a roadmap for decarbonization. It must also come out with a strategy for combating illegal fishing, and at the end of the assembly, a framework will be formulated that will ensure that the young people are trained, empowered, and employed in the maritime sector."

Mr. Stevquoah expressed appreciation to Liberia's development partners, including international partners and stakeholders such as the International Maritime Organization (IMO), as well as investors, whose continued support strengthens their capacity. He added that Liberia values this cooperation and is committed to working closely together to achieve its objectives.

Earlier, in opening statement, Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner and CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority, said the event comes at a crucial time for Africa's maritime sector. According to him, the conference comes at a time when Africa's maritime sector is facing numerous challenges. These challenges include, but are not limited to, piracy, geopolitical tensions, infrastructure deficits, environmental degradation, and regulatory gaps.

He stressed the importance of collective effort: "While these challenges are not insurmountable, what is clear is that they transcend national boundaries and no country can solitarily address them within its institutional and jurisdictional limits."

They are shared challenges and addressing them requires the sector to pool together resources, expertise, and knowledge. AAMA provides the institutional framework for collaboration and cooperation in tackling shared challenges as a continent and establishing Africa as an enviable maritime powerhouse.

Cllr. Lighe further called for deeper coordination at the continental level.

"I believe AAMA, the Maritime Organization of West and Central Africa (MOWCA), and other continental and regional organizations should collaborate more with the AU on the maritime transport component of the blue economy. This is crucial and needs urgent attention," he emphasized.

Speaking at the conference, European Union Ambassador to Liberia, Ms. Nona Deprez, aligned the EU's interests with Liberia's maritime goals, stating that the topic of this year's conference, safeguarding our ocean, promoting decarbonization in shipping, exploring Africa's blue economy potential, is as valuable to Liberia as it is to the European Union.

She highlighted the EU's support through its Global Gateway initiative, saying through its Global Gateway, the European Union supports partner countries, such as Liberia, and closes the global investment gap in areas such as digital, transport, health, education, and, last but certainly not least, climate and energy.

Touching on shared environmental goals, she noted that it is well known that the European Union's 2030 target is a 55% net reduction in greenhouse gas emissions compared to 1990 levels. This is a legally binding target established by the European Climate Law as part of the European Green Deal, aiming to achieve climate neutrality by 2050.

She applauded Liberia's leadership at the International Maritime Organization (IMO), "The EU is working fervently to meet this target through the Fit for 55 legislative package, which revises and creates new legislation and instruments, including the EU Emission Trading System (ETS) and the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism. It is with this in mind that the European Union wishes to recognize Liberia's important role as Chair of IMO's Marine Environment Protection Committee (MEPC), in addition to its critical role as Alternate Permanent Representative of Liberia to the IMO. Under your leadership, the IMO 2023 GHG Strategy was successfully adopted," she added.

Also speaking, CPA Omae Nyarandi, Chairman of AAMA, referenced the African Union's long-term vision, saying, "The Africa we want clearly envisions a prosperous Africa, based on inclusive growth and sustainable development, driven by its own citizens, the African Maritime Transport Charter, and the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA). The Blue Economy is central to this vision."

He noted that AAMA is now better positioned to implement this agenda, while emphasizing that AAMA now has a fully furnished office space and a bank account.

The 8th AAMA Conference, being hosted by Liberia Maritime Authority, runs from September 30 to October 3, 2025, at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex. It brings together over 200 delegates from more than 40 countries, including government officials, industry leaders, and international partners.

The conference provides a platform for high-level discussions on a wide range of maritime topics, including maritime governance and international cooperation, digital technology and innovation in the sector, youth and women empowerment in the blue economy, infrastructure development and capacity building, gender diversity in maritime professions, implementation of maritime single windows for trade, and sustainable financing models for African maritime projects.

Views as the largest maritime gathering in Liberia's recent history, this assembly marks a pivotal moment for Africa's maritime future, anchored in cooperation, innovation, and sustainable growth. Editing by Jonathan Browne