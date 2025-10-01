A recent fire outbreak at the residence of former Liberian President George M. Weah has sparked conflicting accounts and heated debate among politicians, party members, and ordinary citizens.

Speaking to the NEW DAWN in Monrovia on Monday, September 29, 2025, Joel D. Nyarku said CDC chairman Janga Cole should stop the blame game.

Mr. Nyarku cautioned against Janga Cole's politicizing the incident too quickly.

"We have to do away with the blame game and deal with the real issue," he said.

Nyarku argued that Chairman Janga Cole, who is also an Attorney-at-Law, should have allowed government investigators to conclude their work after the incident before alleging that the blaze was an attempt on the former president's life.

"If you say it was a government attempt, then what about the statesman's house that was also burned? Should we blame CDCians for that? Sometimes, we must give the government the chance to do its work," he added.

But Robert Zlatan Ibrahimovic said he doesn't trust the Liberia National Fire and Rescue Service in any investigation.

According to him, he stands firmly by the party's statement that the fire originated from Weah's bedroom.

"This government has made several attempts on the former president," he declared. "At the airport, AFL attacked us and brutalized peaceful partisans. I lost my phone in that chaos."

He linked past incidents, including petrol bomb attacks during the 2023 elections, to the latest fire and demanded an international investigation. "We don't trust the fire service," he insisted.

However, Razzel Kanneh disagrees, saying that CDC's contradictions hurt credibility.

Razzel expressed sympathy for Weah, but criticized the party for sending mixed messages.

"The chairman said the fire started in the bedroom, but later Moses Acarous Gray contradicted him. That should not have happened," Kanneh argued.

He also condemned the denial of fire service officials full access to the premises during the fire incident.

"How do you expect them to give a proper report if they are denied entry? It is embarrassing," he said.

Muctaru Sando wants CCTV Cameras at the former President's residence thoroughly checked to establish all facts surrounding fire.

Muctaru: "If I were the former president, I would ask the party chairman how fire entered my house when there is security everywhere."

He urged authorities to review CCTV footage installed during Weah's presidency.

"Both the chairman and the government are at fault. One says bedroom, another says electrical shock. Which one should we believe?" He asked.

Barclay Weah (no relation to the former President) said he trusts the government's account of the incident.

"Whenever fire occurs, it becomes a crime scene. Cole should have waited for the Fire Service. They are trained and paid with taxpayers' money to give us the truth," he argued.

He insisted that only an official investigation, not political speculation, should guide public opinion on the matter.

"If CDC disagrees, they can call for an independent probe. But I stand with the government report," Barclay said.

Abraham T. Teah described the situation as a national security threat, noting that contradictory statements are dangerous and misleading.

"There are two statements, and they do not yield the same fruits. This is life-threatening and should be treated as a national security matter," he warned.

Teah urged the government to set aside politics and conduct a thorough investigation.

"The public is watching. The root cause must be found to avoid future threats," he concluded.

The fire incident has done more than damage property; it has exposed deep mistrust between the ruling administration, the opposition CDC, and the general public. With government investigators pointing to an electrical fault, while opposition voices insist on foul play, the truth behind the blaze remains buried under politics.

Whether accidental or deliberate, the incident has once again placed national unity, credibility, and security under the spotlight.