Liberia Hosts 8th Annual African Maritime Administrations Conference, Focuses On Ocean Protection and Blue Economy

Monrovia — For the first time in its maritime history, Liberia is playing host to the 8th Annual Conference of the Association of African Maritime Administrations (AAMA). The four-day event, taking place at the Ellen Johnson Sirleaf Ministerial Complex in Congo Town, brings together maritime leaders and experts from across Africa under the theme:

"Safeguarding Our Ocean, Promoting Decarbonization in Shipping, and Exploring Africa's Blue Economy Potential."

The opening session was headlined by Cllr. Neto Zarzar Lighe, Sr., Commissioner and CEO of the Liberia Maritime Authority, who expressed pride in Liberia's historic role in global maritime governance and leadership. Despite Liberia's prominence in international shipping, this marks the country's first time hosting the AAMA conference.

"You are visiting us in Liberia, and we are confident that your expertise and experience will greatly enrich the discussions and deliberations over the coming days," said Commissioner Lighe. He emphasized the critical nature of the conference, noting that Africa's maritime sector is currently facing serious challenges.

"These challenges include but are not limited to piracy, geopolitical tensions, infrastructure deficits, environmental degradation, and regulatory gaps," he said. "While these issues are not insurmountable, they transcend national boundaries and no country can address them alone."

He described AAMA as the institutional mechanism through which African nations can collaborate, share expertise, and unify their efforts to overcome these obstacles and elevate the continent's maritime potential.

Commissioner Lighe further disclosed that Liberia is actively aligning itself with global maritime trends through a five-year strategic plan aimed at fostering sustainable economic growth.

"The plan provides a roadmap for developing new business streams such as ship demolition and recycling, seafaring, bunkering, ecotourism, and expanding the domestic maritime sector," he said.

AAMA Chairman Highlights Africa's Maritime Challenges

Also speaking at the opening session was CPA Omae Nyarandi, Chairman of AAMA, who praised Liberia as a maritime powerhouse and a "cornerstone of the global shipping industry."

"Your commitment to the maritime cause is an inspiration to us all," Nyarandi stated.

He noted that the conference theme strongly aligns with Kenya's national development strategy, which places the Sustainable Blue Economy at the center of its economic transformation.

"Our oceans, seas, lakes, and rivers are not merely bodies of water--they are lifelines for our continent's prosperity, food security, energy needs, and integration," he said.

Reflecting on AAMA's journey since its first conference in Ghana, Nyarandi acknowledged progress but warned of persistent challenges:

"Piracy has evolved but persists, illegal and unregulated fishing continues to rob us of our resources, marine pollution threatens ecosystems, and climate change is eroding coastlines. We have yet to fully explore the full potential of our Blue Economy," he warned.

Legislative and International Support

Representative Austin Taylor, Chairman of the House Committee on Maritime, highlighted the increasing recognition of African maritime administrations within the global community.

"Through the collective efforts of AAMA, we are witnessing improved implementation of international maritime protocols and the rise of African-flagged vessels. New and emerging shipping companies now see value in registering under African flags," said Rep. Taylor.

He, however, emphasized the need for African states to invest in African classification societies and Protection & Indemnity (P&I) Clubs to better serve fleets registered under African flags.

Meanwhile, EU Ambassador Nona Deprez, in a statement, reaffirmed the European Union's commitment to supporting Liberia and other African countries through the Global Gateway initiative.

"Through the Global Gateway, the EU supports partner countries like Liberia by closing the global investment gap in sectors such as digital, transport, health, education, and most importantly, climate and energy--an area where our interests strongly align," Ambassador Deprez stated.

Looking Ahead

As the conference continues, delegates are expected to engage in in-depth discussions aimed at strengthening regional cooperation, promoting decarbonization in the shipping sector, addressing maritime security threats, and unlocking the economic potential of Africa's vast maritime domain.

The 8th AAMA Conference stands as a pivotal moment for Liberia and the continent, as stakeholders explore tangible solutions to shared maritime challenges and opportunities for sustainable growth.