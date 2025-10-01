Nigeria: As Aiyedatiwa Trudges On in Ondo After S'court Judgement...

Fidelis David reports that the long-running legal battle over the 2024 Ondo State governorship election has come to an end with mixed reactions, as the Peoples Democratic Party candidate, Ajayi Agboola, formally withdrew his appeal against the election of Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa.

Katsina State, nestled in Nigeria's North-West geo-political region, has for too long grappled with the insidious grip of banditry and other security challenges. The pervasive insecurity has claimed lives, disrupted livelihoods, displaced communities and crippled the local economy of the state.

The Ondo State governorship election held on November 16, 2024, has been a subject of intense debate and legal battles. The saga has been a long and winding road, with twists and turns that have kept stakeholders on the edge of their seats.

The election, which saw Governor Lucky Aiyedatiwa emerging victorious with a remarkable 18-0 win across all the state's 18 local government councils areas, with the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Mr. Agboola Ajayi, challenging the outcome at various levels of the judiciary.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

The legal battle began on December 11, 2024, when Ajayi filed a petition at the Ondo State Election Petition Tribunal against the victory of Aiyedatiwa, 24 days after the governorship poll. Ajayi, who scored a total of 117,845 votes behind the governor, who polled 366,781 votes, challenged the results of the election, claiming that the process was marred by irregularities and non-compliance with the Electoral Act.

The tribunal, however, dismissed Ajayi's petition, holding that he failed to provide sufficient evidence to substantiate his claims. Undeterred, Ajayi proceeded to the Court of Appeal, Akure Division, which also affirmed the election of Governor Aiyedatiwa on July.

Unfortunately, the Court of Appeal's judgment was a significant setback for Ajayi, as it reinforced the tribunal's decision and further weakened his case.

Not deterred though, Ajayi's next move was to appeal the Court of Appeal's judgment at the Supreme Court, the highest court in the land. The appeal was seen as a last-ditch effort by Ajayi to overturn the election of Governor Aiyedatiwa.

However, in a surprising turn of events, Ajayi announced his withdrawal from the appeal on September 16, 2025, in a letter addressed to the Chief Registrar of the Supreme Court.

In the letter, the former PDP governorship candidate did not mention the main reason for his action but stated that he had consulted the stakeholders who had consented to the move.

The letter titled, 'RE: SC/CV/757/2025 - Mr Ajayi Alfred Agboola & Anor V. Independent National Electoral Commission & 3ORS', reads: "I am the 'Appellant' in the above appeal, and I write to inform you that I am aware of the appeal that has been filed on my behalf concerning the recent gubernatorial election in Ondo State.

"As the gubernatorial candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, I have engaged in thoughtful discussions with my family, party members, associates, and legal advisors. After careful deliberation, we have reached a consensus that the appeal should be withdrawn, and I'm signing this letter to do so.

"Having served as the former Deputy Governor and as a representative of my constituents at the national level, my foremost commitment is to the principles of good governance and the promotion of peaceful coexistence in Ondo State and across Nigeria.

"In this spirit, I extend my heartfelt wishes to His Excellency Lucky Orimisan Alyedatiwa as he leads our state, and I remain dedicated to contributing positively to the State and National development. Thank you for your understanding and attention to this matter. I trust that my position will be respectfully acknowledged."

Be as it may, the withdrawal of the appeal by Ajayi has been met with mixed reactions. While some have hailed it as a statesmanlike decision that would promote peace and stability in the state, others have questioned the timing and motivation behind the move. Legal experts believe that the withdrawal is worth no celebration for Ajayi, as it implies that he had no strong case to begin with.

"The withdrawal of the appeal is a clear indication that Ajayi's case was weak and lacked merit," said a legal expert. "It's a strategic move to avoid further embarrassment and consolidate his reputation as a statesman."

On his part, Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ondo State, Dr. Olukayode Ajulo (SAN) commended Ajayi for his decision, describing it as patriotic and statesmanlike. "Ajayi's decision demonstrates his resolve to put the greater interest of Ondo State above partisan considerations, which is a rare attribute that underscores his enduring devotion to the principles of good governance, harmony, and collective progress," Ajulo stated.

He further said, "I acknowledge this patriotic decision and wish to place on record our deep appreciation for the statesmanship, maturity, and unwavering commitment to peace and democratic stability demonstrated by Hon. Agboola Ajayi.

"His resolve to put the greater interest of Ondo State above partisan considerations is a rare attribute that underscores his enduring devotion to the principles of good governance, harmony, and collective progress.

"It note worthy, that this decision has further validated the overwhelming victory of Dr. Lucky Aiyedatiwa in the November 16, 2024 Governorship election in Ondo State, where he emerged as the first ever candidate of a political party, to secure victory in all the 18 Local Government areas of the State, while this also marks the first election judicial dispute in the history of our state, that was not fought to the very end, by aggrieved candidates and political parties. No doubt, this is a precedent, that will historically positively impact on democracy in our state."

Ajulo recalled that he had previously urged Ajayi to end what he described as endless litigation, adding that the withdrawal of the appeal now vindicates his earlier call.

He also expressed gratitude to leaders of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), singling out Chief Eddy Olafeso as a point of contact, for supporting the reconciliatory process that culminated in Ajayi's decision.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

The reaction of other stakeholders to Ajayi's withdrawal has been varied. While some have commended him for his decision, others have criticized him for abandoning his supporters.

Reacting to his victory, Governor Aiyedatiwa, described the judiciary as the bedrock of society, noting that fairness, equity, and justice remain vital for sustaining democracy.

Speaking at the Democracy Park in Akure, where a crowd of supporters gave him a rousing welcome from Abuja following his victory, Governor Aiyedatiwa expressed profound gratitude to God, the people of Ondo State, and all those who stood by him throughout the legal process.

He also appreciated President Bola Tinubu for his leadership, stating that when a good leader steers the affairs of a nation, fairness and equity prevail.

"I thank the people of Ondo State for entrusting us with their mandate and for standing by us during the election and the court process. This victory is not mine alone; it belongs to every citizen of this state," he said.

The withdrawal of the governorship election appeal case at the apex court by Ajayi marks the end of the legal battle, and Governor Aiyedatiwa can now focus on governance in the Sunshine State without distractions. He has emphasised that the focus is now on governance, and his administration is determined to deliver on its promises through the OUR EASE Agenda, a people-oriented blueprint that aims to yield dividends across critical sectors.