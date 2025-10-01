Nigeria: Lakowe Classic Ends With Olapade, Okoko Shining

The 2025 Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic was concluded on Sunday, September 28, 2025, with Nigeria professional golf ace, Sunday Olapade, winning the professional round with a 10-under par score in 54 holes.

Golf Manager of Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate, Femi Olagbenro, said Olapade had a brilliant spell at the event and came close to breaking the course's 54-hole record held by Vincent Torgah.

"I believe every player showing up at Lakowe Lakes Golf Club puts in an extra effort to match the pedigree of the course and the tough field that is always on parade during each Lakowe Lakes Golf Classic event."

The 2025 event paraded some of the best professional players from West Africa. They include; Emos Korblah and Barry Yaw from Ghana, Oche Odoh, Kamalu Bako, Gift Willy, Godwin Okoko, Michael Ubi, and Francis Epe.

This year's event was supported by Oando Nigeria, GAC Motors, Providus Bank, ARM Holding Company, Mixtafrica, Newmark, International Breweries, amongst others.

Olapade rounds were 69, 65, and 72 for the three days to beat Korblah with a five-stroke margin and pocketed the N5 million purse and an additional ARM champion bonus of N2.5 million totalling N7.5 million for his victory.

"This is a very satisfying win, given the effort I have put into my game in the past few months. I have just returned from a training round in Kenya. It's been a very challenging routine, which is why this is satisfying. I want to thank everyone who has supported me this while, and believe in me."

Youngster Godwin Okoko also made the winner's list with a third-place finish in the professional round while also leading his amateur team members to be crowned the Team Event winners. The members included Ikechukwu Boniface, David Maji, and Frances Omaruaye.

In the Team Event, Kingsley Oparaku led the quartet of Roland Alexander, Terry Paul, and Abe Ayodeji to the runner-up position.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Chairman of Lakowe Lakes Golf Estate, Deji Alli, said that the game of golf has impacted on his person, and outlook of business for Lakowe Lakes project, despite the challenges of running a world-class facility like Lakowe Lakes Golf Club.