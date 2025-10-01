Nigeria: Super Eagles to Play Venezuela, Colombia in Usa

The Nigeria Football Federation has confirmed that the Super Eagles will take on Venezuela and Colombia in the United States of America during the FIFA window for international friendly matches in the month of November 2025.

NFF's FIFA Match Agent, Jairo Pachon of Eurodata Sport, confirmed that the Super Eagles will be up against Venezuela on Friday, 14th November 2025 at the Shell Stadium in Houston, Texas, with kick-off billed for 8pm Texas time.

On Tuesday, 18th November 2025, the three-time African champions will confront the Los Cafeterosof Colombia at the Citi Field Stadium in Flushing Meadows, borough of Queens, New York with kick-off billed for 8pm Eastern Time (1am Wednesday, 19th November in Nigeria).

In their last sojourn in the United States of America, in the summer of 2022, the Super Eagles played against Mexico at the AT&T Stadium in Dallas, Texas, losing narrowly 1-2, with Nigeria's goal coming off a powerful header by Cyriel Dessers. It was the first match in charge for Portuguese Coach José Peseiro.

The Eagles also took on Ecuador's La Tricolorin New Jersey, losing by the odd goal.