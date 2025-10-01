Liberia: Govt Officials Mire in 'Rape' Wahala

1 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Jamesetta D Williams

Officials of the Liberian government are battling what has become a spate of rape allegations leveled against them.

While public anger remains high over the police handling of the rape allegation brought against Deputy Minister of Youth & Sports Bryant McGill, another official is being tossed into rape allegations.

The suspended Deputy Minister McGill is accused of raping a 14-year-old girl, and there is no logically legal conclusion to the case up to press time.

But as if the McGill situation was less an issue, Mr. Sando S. Kromah of the Ministry of Agriculture has been accused of also raping a 14-year-old girl.

Medical test performed by health authorities at the Star of the Sea Clinic in West Point confirmed that the 14-year-old girl was raped.

Residents point accusing fingers at an official of the Ministry of Agriculture, Sando S. Kromah.

Crime Watch Liberia reports that the latest medical test confirmed that a 14-year-old girl was allegedly raped by Mr. Kromah who is an official of the Agriculture Ministry. There is no official comments from the accused up to press time.

Following the investigation of Deputy Minister for Youth & Sport, the Liberia National Police (LNP), together with the Ministry of Justice and the Ministry of Gender and Social Protection, continue to investigate a reported sexual abuse case involving a minor.

Authorities confirmed in a joint briefing that it has again been reported that an official of the Ministry of Agriculture has already rape a minor.

The Ministry of Agriculture and other implicated ministries have yet to issue an official statement on these allegations of rape.

