Liberia: ANC Youth Congress Condemns Presidential Villa Construction

1 October 2025
The New Republic Liberia (Monrovia)
By Othello S. Nimely

The National Youth Congress (INYC) of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has strongly condemned the reported construction of a Presidential Villa in Foya District, Lofa County, estimated to cost over $10 million.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, ANC Youth Congress Secretary General Alieu Kiadii criticized the initiative as insensitive and misplaced, especially at a time when Liberians are grappling with widespread unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and poor infrastructure.

Kiadii raised concerns over the project's transparency, particularly the involvement of MUSNS Groups Incorporated, a company reportedly headed by a close associate of the President.

He stressed that the absence of public disclosure from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) only deepens suspicion.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

"At a time when Liberians are crying out for jobs, clinics, schools, and clean water, the decision to erect a luxury compound in the President's hometown is not just insensitive, it is a betrayal of public trust," Kiadii declared.

The ANC Youth Congress argued that the $10 million could be better invested in projects with direct benefits to ordinary citizens, such as constructing factories to create jobs for young people, rehabilitating key road networks, improving healthcare facilities, and boosting agriculture.

The group posed critical questions to the government, Who authorized the project? What is the source of the funding? Why has the PPCC remained silent? And why was the matter not debated in the National Legislature?

The ANC maintained that national leadership must prioritize the needs of the people rather than what it described as "self-serving projects."

Kiadii also urged civil society organizations, the Press Union of Liberia, international partners, and citizens to demand full accountability and prevent the misuse of national resources.

Read the original article on New Republic.

Tagged:
Copyright © 2025 The New Republic Liberia. All rights reserved. Distributed by AllAfrica Global Media (allAfrica.com). To contact the copyright holder directly for corrections — or for permission to republish or make other authorized use of this material, click here.

AllAfrica publishes around 500 reports a day from more than 110 news organizations and over 500 other institutions and individuals, representing a diversity of positions on every topic. We publish news and views ranging from vigorous opponents of governments to government publications and spokespersons. Publishers named above each report are responsible for their own content, which AllAfrica does not have the legal right to edit or correct.

Articles and commentaries that identify allAfrica.com as the publisher are produced or commissioned by AllAfrica. To address comments or complaints, please Contact us.