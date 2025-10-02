Liberia: ANC Youth Congress Condemns Presidential Villa Construction

The National Youth Congress (INYC) of the Alternative National Congress (ANC) has strongly condemned the reported construction of a Presidential Villa in Foya District, Lofa County, estimated to cost over $10 million.

Speaking at a press conference on Tuesday, ANC Youth Congress Secretary General Alieu Kiadii criticized the initiative as insensitive and misplaced, especially at a time when Liberians are grappling with widespread unemployment, inadequate healthcare, and poor infrastructure.

Kiadii raised concerns over the project's transparency, particularly the involvement of MUSNS Groups Incorporated, a company reportedly headed by a close associate of the President.

He stressed that the absence of public disclosure from the Public Procurement and Concessions Commission (PPCC) only deepens suspicion.

"At a time when Liberians are crying out for jobs, clinics, schools, and clean water, the decision to erect a luxury compound in the President's hometown is not just insensitive, it is a betrayal of public trust," Kiadii declared.

The ANC Youth Congress argued that the $10 million could be better invested in projects with direct benefits to ordinary citizens, such as constructing factories to create jobs for young people, rehabilitating key road networks, improving healthcare facilities, and boosting agriculture.

The group posed critical questions to the government, Who authorized the project? What is the source of the funding? Why has the PPCC remained silent? And why was the matter not debated in the National Legislature?

The ANC maintained that national leadership must prioritize the needs of the people rather than what it described as "self-serving projects."

Kiadii also urged civil society organizations, the Press Union of Liberia, international partners, and citizens to demand full accountability and prevent the misuse of national resources.