Nigeria: Kogi Boat Tragedy - Death Toll Rises to 36

2 October 2025
Daily Trust (Abuja)
By Tijani Labaran

The number of those who were involved in a boat tragedy in Ibaji Local Government Area of Kogi State has risen to 36.

The National Inland Waterways Authority (NIWA) confirmed this in an update on Wednesday night.

The agency said 40 persons were rescued from the ill fated boat.

The boat capsized at the bank of the river around Akpu and Odumomo settlements.

It was reportedly carrying passengers from riverine communities in the areas to Ilushi in Edo state.

Majority of the passengers include, children, women and some mourners who came for burial ceremony in the town and were on their way back to Ilushi.

NIWA's Head of Idah station in the flank of the state , Williams Isaac, disclosed the latest update to NTA's "News Xtra".

He said the most affected people were from Onugwa and other riverine communities in Ibaji Local Government Area .

Isaac added further that the rescue efforts are still ongoing, stressing that the journey turned tragic when the boat conveying about 80 passengers capsized midway to its destination.

Governor Ahmed Usman Ododo had expressed shock over the accident, directing all relevant agencies to swing into action on rescue operation.

The Governor further enjoined the would -be travellers by river to adopt simple safety measures, as he commiserated the families of the victims and prayed to God to grant the deceased external rest.

