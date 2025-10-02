Nigeria: 'Why Electoral Reforms May Flop Under Tinubu's Govt'

Opposition and civil society leaders on Wednesday voiced strong doubts about Nigeria's electoral future, warning that reforms are unlikely under President Bola Tinubu's administration.

Speaking at a virtual national electoral reform summit, they resolved to mobilise strategies to prevent what they described as attempts by the ruling party to "rig" its way back to power in 2027.

A former governor of Rivers State, Rotimi Amaechi, said bluntly that no meaningful electoral reform could take place under President Bola Tinubu's government. He argued that politicians in power were never committed to reform, as it threatened their grip on office.

Amaechi, who served as minister of transportation in the last administration, spoke at the meeting with the theme "Critical constitutional amendments for credible elections in 2027." He declared, "There is absolutely nothing anybody can do about electoral reform in Nigeria in the present government."

The former governor, drawing from his experience, said politicians consistently resist reform once they win power. "Everybody ensures that once he wins, he will not do electoral reform so that he can bring himself back for a second tenure. Then, when he is out of government, he will start shouting for electoral reform. It takes commitment and patriotism to know that votes should count. Politicians will not do that because politics has become a source of revenue, a source of income. Electoral reform would mean you are taking power back to the people, so they can hire and fire."

Reflecting on the Muhammadu Buhari years, Amaechi said little progress was made despite opportunities. "Did we achieve anything when President Buhari was there? There was nothing we did in terms of electoral reform. If those in power at that time had acted, we would not be here today."

Amaechi also accused some past government officials, now clamouring for reform, of previously working against such measures. "The people who served in Buhari's government and are now crying for electoral reform are the same ones who went to him to convince him not to sign the reform that came from the National Assembly," he said.

According to him, some invited guests avoided the virtual summit out of fear of government backlash. "There are those who can't answer the question of what they did when they were in government," he added.

Former President Goodluck Jonathan and former Vice President Yemi Osinbajo, listed as chairman and keynote speaker for the event, were absent.

Turning to the opposition, Amaechi accused many of pursuing personal gain rather than systemic reform. "What we have currently in the opposition are people who want to win primaries in their different parties, look for public money, then lose elections and keep the money. That's my suspicion. I may be wrong, but in APC we knew Buhari would win. So, all of us worked for him. Now, if we want anything to happen, it will be after I emerge as a candidate. Then I would know the type of election I want to run," he said.

Amaechi dismissed suggestions that reforms could come through the National Assembly under Senate President Godswill Akpabio. "If it's what people are saying about going to the National Assembly led by Akpabio, I know him too well. He was my colleague. I was his chairman in the Governors' Forum," he said.

"From Abacha's writing of results till today, the South-South and South-East are yet to come out of writing results. So, if something has to be done for me, I will wait until I have my primaries," he remarked.

The 2023 presidential candidate of the Labour Party, Peter Obi, stressed the need for having a proper electoral system that can guarantee free and fair election for the engendering of democracy in the country.

Also speaking, Dr Usman Bugaje, a former presidential aide and public affairs analyst, said reform efforts had failed repeatedly because those in power had no interest in genuine change.

Bugaje described the current administration as unwilling to open the door for credible amendments. "This is one regime that has shown they are not even prepared to conduct an election," he added.

On her part, former education minister Oby Ezekwesili criticised the judiciary, accusing it of worsening Nigeria's political crisis. "We have to take the war to the gate of the judiciary. It's like elections are now an industry for the judiciary," she said.

She urged reforms in how electoral cases are handled. "We need to implement an automated system for assigning electoral cases to judges. It will reduce manipulation and strengthen the process. We must also prevail on the NJC to investigate and discipline judges where necessary and restore public confidence," she added.

Nigeria's former ambassador to Ethiopia, Nkoyo Toyo, noted that while technological innovations had raised hopes in past elections, the 2023 polls reversed much of that progress.

"What we thought was significant progress hit the rocks, and confidence has fallen. Many people today have very little faith in the process," she said.

Toyo called for urgent action before 2027, warning against neglect of critical issues. "The appointment of the next INEC chairman is another critical process we cannot ignore. We must not sit back and watch," she stressed.

Former presidential candidate Prof Pat Utomi added that no government perceived to lack legitimacy could effectively govern.

The summit ended with a consensus among opposition leaders and civic voices that without urgent reforms, Nigeria risked repeating the failures of the past. Yet, as Amaechi and others warned, the chances of meaningful change under the present administration remain slim.