Gambia: Local Government Inquiry Concludes After Hearing 386 Witnesses

The Local Government Commission of Inquiry has wrapped up its public hearings after taking evidence from 386 witnesses across eight area councils and several government institutions. The inquiry, launched to investigate the financial and administrative activities of local government councils between May 2018 and January 2023, is one of the most extensive probes into local governance in The Gambia.

The commission began its hearings on 11 May 2023, starting with expert witnesses from the Ministry of Lands, the Local Government Service Commission, the National Audit Office, the Gambia Public Procurement Authority, and the banks. Twenty-three experts testified before the commission, which later heard an additional 28 witnesses from Basse Area Council, bringing the total to 51 in the opening phase.

In November 2023, attention turned to Mansakonko Area Council, where 22 testimonies were heard. Janjanbureh Area Council followed in February 2024, with 14 witnesses appearing before the commission, though its chairman, Ebrima Janko Sanneh, was unable to testify due to illness.

The Brikama Area Council hearings began in March 2024 under then-Chairman Sheriffo Sonko. Ninety witnesses testified, making it one of the largest segments of the inquiry. The Kanifing Municipal Council came next, with 98 witnesses presenting evidence starting in September 2024 under the leadership of Mayor Talib Ahmed Bensouda.

By January 2025, the inquiry moved to Kuntaur Area Council, where 20 witnesses, including the chairman, were heard. The Kerewan Area Council followed in February 2025 with 32 witnesses, led by Internal Auditor Musa B. Keita.

Banjul City Council was the last to appear, beginning its hearings as far back as March 2023. A total of 59 witnesses testified, starting with Internal Auditor Assan Jallow.

In all, the commission collected testimonies from chairpersons, auditors, contractors, consultants, and other institutions connected to council affairs. With the hearings now concluded, the commission will prepare its final report and recommendations aimed at improving transparency and accountability in local governance.