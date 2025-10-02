South Africa: Malema Found Guilty of Firing Gun At EFF Rally

Julius Malema was convicted of unlawful firearm and ammunition possession, reckless endangerment and firing a gun in public.

He faces sentencing in January 2026 and says he will appeal, calling the case racist and promising to fight to the end.

EFF leader Julius Malema has been found guilty on all charges in his firearm trial, seven years after it began.

The case came from the party's fifth anniversary rally in Mdantsane in 2018, where Malema was filmed firing shots into the air while on stage at Sisa Dukashe Stadium.

On Thursday, the East London Magistrate's Court convicted him of unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition, reckless endangerment, and firing a gun in public.

His former bodyguard, Adriaan Snyman, who faced the same charges, was acquitted.

Malema had claimed the gun was only a toy, but the state called 19 witnesses, including ballistics experts, to prove it was real.

Magistrate Twanet Olivier said Malema had failed to answer questions directly and had often given "entertaining" but evasive replies. She said blaming "the holy spirit" for linking him to the gun did not help his case.

Outside court, Malema told cheering supporters that "going to prison or dying is a badge of honour" for a revolutionary. He said the EFF would appeal, even to the Constitutional Court if necessary.

Sentencing will take place on 23 January 2026, with bail extended until then.

Malema also accused the magistrate of racism and siding with AfriForum.