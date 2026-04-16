South Africa's Malema Sentenced to Jail on Gun Charges

Economic Freedom Fighters/Instagram
Economic Freedom Fighters leader Julius Malema.
16 April 2026
Deutsche Welle (Bonn)
By Louis Oelofse with AFP, Reuters

He was convicted of firing a rifle at a political rally eight years ago.

South African opposition politician Julius Malema was sentenced on Thursday to five years in prison for firing a rifle into the air at a political rally in 2018.

The case stems from an incident at an Economic Freedom Fighters celebration that year.

What was the case against Malema?

Malema was convicted in October of unlawfully possessing a firearm and firing a weapon in a public place. Prosecutors said he discharged a rifle into the air during the rally.

In delivering the sentence in a court in KuGompo City, formerly East London,  Magistrate Twanet Olivier said Malema had deliberately violated firearm laws by shooting the gun at the EFF event.

"It wasn't... an impulsive act," the magistrate said. "It was the event of the evening."

Malema, 45, leads the Economic Freedom Fighters, the fourth-largest party in parliament. He pleaded not guilty, insisting the gun involved was a toy.

The politically charged case drew a show of support outside the court, where hundreds of red-clad EFF supporters gathered for the sentencing.

DW's Dianne Hawker-Kalubi says the sentence means he can no longer serve as a member of parliament. His team has said he will immediately appeal.

This is a developing story, more to follow...

Edited by Richard Connor

 

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