Namibia: Etosha Fires Raise Alarm On Tourism

The fires at Etosha National Park have scorched habitats, grazing land, wildlife and are now affecting roads, camps and nearby villages.

This has raised concerns about the broader impact on tourism, conservation and livelihoods, with the national park serving as a cornerstone of Namibia's tourism industry.

The Ministry of Environment and Tourism on Monday said the fires are under control.

Hospitality Association of Namibia chief executive Gitta Paetzold yesterday told Desert FM that communication is critical to ensure tourists understand that the situation is under control.

"We could have done better in terms of communication right from the start to make sure people actually know what to do and how to behave, and ensure there is no proximity between tourists and the burning fires," she said.

There have been videos circulating on social media showing tourists close to the fires. This, Paetzold said, poses a risk to the image of Namibia.

"What is key is that we don't push people away from visiting the area at the moment," she said.

According to her, the Etosha Pan is still accessible and wildlife sightings have been recorded in recent days on the eastern side.

"The Etosha Pan is still accessible. It needs to be controlled and what is key is that we need to make sure the behaviour of those people visiting the park is acceptable and respectful to the natural disaster that has happened," she said.

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah, in a speech read on her behalf by prime minister Elijah Ngurare, yesterday told parliament that the government is deploying a targeted and coordinated approach to safeguard the Etosha National Park from the devastating effects of wildfires.

Nandi-Ndaitwah said the government's immediate priorities are to minimise damage to the park, safeguard its role in biodiversity conservation and tourism, and protect the livelihoods and property of farmers and rural communities.

"The Etosha National Park is one of those life-threatening blood arteries to our tourism industry, therefore, the government cannot afford to see it going up in flames," she said.

She said the situation inside the park has been brought under control, with most of the fire fronts contained.

"Given that the Etosha National Park is Namibia's number one tourist destination and a vital national heritage, the government is committed to doing everything possible to protect it from the devastating effects of wildfires," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

The president said 311 Namibian Defence Force (NDF) members have been dispatched to the Etosha National Park to join 150 officials from the Ministry of Environment and Tourism in fighting the fire.

She said outside the park, 136 NDF members are deployed in the Omusati and Oshana regions, with an additional 90 deployed yesterday to work alongside 45 officials from the ministry.

Areas affected outside the park include Ombonde, Onoolongo and Onambadje.

In terms of Etosha, the president said one active fire has been observed and a team has been dispatched to attend to it.

She informed the august House that three operational bases have been established by the NDF in the firefighting operation in Etosha National Park and the surrounding areas at Omutambogwomawe, Amarika and Onoolongo.

"Additionally, we have 70 personnel on standby at 263 Battalion Headquarters, Oshakati, ready to assist any operational base as needed. The operation is supported by three trucks, two Casspirs and an administrative vehicle designated for resupply purposes. Additionally, we have a 15 000-litre water bowser sourced from the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries, Water and Land Reform," said the president.

Vice president Lucia Witbooi in a statement on Monday said no state of emergency has been declared yet. She said the decision will be taken once more information is obtained.

"The fire has caused considerable damage to the grazing in the park and the surrounding communal areas, amounting to hundreds of thousands of hectares of grazing land. Thankfully, no human casualties have been reported," said Witbooi.