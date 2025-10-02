Namibia: Nandi-Ndaitwah Warns Farmers of Wildfires

1 October 2025
The Namibian (Windhoek)

President Netumbo Nandi-Ndaitwah has urged farmers to be cautious of wildfires, citing the fire spreading from Etosha National Park.

She was speaking at an engagement meeting with commercial farmers in the Omaheke region on Wednesday.

The fire has affected grazing land for wildlife and livestock severely.

The president urged farmers to unite to prevent such disasters from reoccurring.

"Let us always remember that agriculture is not only about farming, it is about building the land. If we build the land together with resilience and unity, we will build a stronger Namibia for generations to come," she said.

She noted that the agricultural sector is the basic foundation of the country's economy, contributing significantly to the gross domestic product (GDP) and sustaining livelihoods.

"Agriculture contributes about 4.6% to the national GDP. This sector has emerged as a low-hanging fruit, which the country should leverage, considering the drop in the price of primary commodities, especially diamonds in the mining sector," said Nandi-Ndaitwah.

She encouraged farmers to invest in agriculture to build a foundation and cultivate hope, stability and the promise of a better tomorrow for the nation.

"Without food, there can be no economy, no stability and progress. With food, nations can rise, innovate and thrive," she said.

