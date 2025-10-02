West Africa: Journalist Released After Four Months of Enforced Disappearance

Journalist and activist El Bachir Thiam, who had been missing for over four months following a kidnapping, has been released and reunited with his family in Bamako. Thiam, who works with the MaliActu website and is active in civil society and political movements, was kidnapped on May 8, 2025, in Kati-Koko, near Bamako, by hooded men believed to be linked to Malian security forces. For months, his whereabouts were unknown, sparking fears for his life.

During his detention, unconfirmed reports on social media even claimed he had died. On the night of September 26, 2025, Thiam finally returned home. His family, who had lived in anguish without news of him, expressed immense relief. His younger brother described his release as "a new lease on life" in a Facebook post.

Local and international pressure had mounted for his release. On July 17, his wife filed a complaint for kidnapping and disappearance at the Kati Court of First Instance. Earlier this month, UN human rights experts called on the Malian authorities to disclose his fate and end the crackdown on civil society actors, human rights defenders, and political opponents. International NGOs like Amnesty International, the International Federation of Journalists, the Media Foundation for West Africa and several Malian civil society groups also pressed for his release.

Thiam is known not only for his journalism but also for his political and civic engagement. He was a member of Yelema - Le Changement, the political party of former Prime Minister Moussa Mara, and served as spokesperson for a youth movement advocating for a return to constitutional order. While his release ends more than 120 days of anguish, the circumstances of his disappearance and detention remain unclear.

Thiam's ordeal also fits within a wider crackdown on civic and political freedoms in Mali. In May 2025, the transitional authorities dissolved all political parties and organisations of a political nature, effectively ending the prospects of multiparty democracy. Arbitrary arrests of opposition figures and activists, including Alhassane Abba and Abdoul Karim Traoré, have intensified. Media outlets have been ordered to suspend coverage, reinforcing censorship and fear.

These developments violate regional and international human rights commitments ratified by the country. The silencing of journalists, activists, and political voices undermines public trust and deepens polarisation at a time when dialogue and inclusion are urgently needed. The MFWA therefore welcomes the release of El Bachir Thiam but urges the Malian authorities to end enforced disappearances and arbitrary arrests, release all prisoners of conscience, lift restrictions on the media and civil society, and restore political pluralism and civic freedoms in line with Mali's constitutional and international obligations.