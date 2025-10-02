West Africa: Blogger Arrested After Criticising Regional Hospital in Facebook Post

press release

Blogger and photographer Alhousseiny Traoré was arrested on Friday, September 12, 2025, around 6 p.m., at his home in Timbuktu, by the police. According to local sources, the arrest followed a social media post in which Traoré sharply criticised the surgical department of the Timbuktu Regional Hospital.

In his Facebook post, he wrote:

"In Timbuktu, surgery has become a real obstacle course. Patients suffer in the emergency corridors, desperately waiting for an operation. Not because of a lack of resources , surgical kits are already available, some even provided free by NGOs , but because of a lack of will among surgeons. Worse still, patients are forced to pay directly for faster treatment, though the law requires payments go through the official counter with a receipt. This is an injustice, a scam of high order that endangers lives. Enough is enough!"

Denouncing poor healthcare practices, especially in a department as critical as surgery, is a matter of public interest. As a blogger and media figure, Traoré was drawing attention to abuses and irregularities that directly affect citizens, thereby fulfilling a vital watchdog role.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Although initial reports indicate he was released on the morning of Monday, September 15, 2025, the Media Foundation for West Africa strongly condemns his arrest as a serious violation of freedom of expression. Mali is party to a a number of international commitments that guarantee freedom of expression, which is fundamental to democracy and the rule of law. The MFWA calls on authorities to clarify the official reasons for Traoré's detention, ensure protections for journalists and bloggers, and reaffirm that criticism of public services cannot legally justify punitive actions.