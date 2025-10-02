Liberia: Chief Justice's Son Resigns As Associate Magistrate-Designate Amid Nepotism Uproar

Public outcry over nepotism following President Joseph Nyumah Boakai's appointment of Willeyon Y. Gbeisay, son of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay, as an Associate Magistrate, has led to the magistrate-designate resigning.

According to the Executive Mansion press release, President Boakai has accepted Welliyon Gbeisay's resignation.

President Joseph Nyuma Boakai, Sr., has officially accepted the resignation of Associate Magistrate-Designate Willeyon Y. Gbeisay from the Paynesville Magisterial Court. Mr. Gbeisay, in a letter to the President, expressed appreciation for the appointment but resigned to pursue his legal studies at the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law," the Executive Mansion stated.

The statement further mentioned that "He further explained that his decision was made in good faith to avoid public misconceptions and to prevent any distractions from the ongoing reforms within the Judiciary."

President Boakai, according to the Executive Mansion, thanked Mr. Gbeisay and praised his dedication to his personal and professional growth.

The resignation comes just days after a leaked communication from trial judges expressing disapproval of the appointment of the Chief Justice's son, who has not yet graduated from the Louis Arthur Grimes School of Law. As a non-lawyer, the leadership of trial judges viewed it as unfair for the dispensation of justice, especially since he was recommended by his father, who is supposed to uphold the principles of democracy that oppose nepotism and placing people in trusted positions they are not qualified for.

Many civil society groups, including the South-Eastern Alliance of Liberia, condemned the appointment, citing concerns over nepotism since Gbeisay is the son of Chief Justice Yamie Quiqui Gbeisay. Critics argued that his preferment risked undermining public trust in Liberia's justice system. The episode has reignited debate about transparency and fairness in Liberia's judiciary, an institution that has long been plagued by accusations of favoritism and political influence.