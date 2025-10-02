Nigeria Affected As U.S. Embassies Reduce Social Media Updates Over Washington Shutdown

The United States has announced that its embassies and consulates around the world, including Nigeria, will reduce public communications as the government shutdown in Washington continues.

In notices posted on official channels, the diplomatic missions said they would suspend routine updates "until full operations resume," while still sharing urgent safety and security information when necessary.

"At this time, scheduled passport and visa services in the United States and at U.S. Embassies and Consulates overseas will continue during the lapse in appropriations as the situation permits.

"For information on our services and operating status, visit travel. state. gov," the statement read.

Embassies in Nigeria, Ghana, the United Kingdom, and Bangladesh were among those issuing the notice.

The announcement comes as parts of the U.S. federal government enter a shutdown due to a budget impasse in Congress.

Funding lapsed after disagreements between President Donald Trump's Republican Party and opposition Democrats over a spending bill.

The latest shutdown follows a similar episode during Trump's first term, which stretched from December 2018 to January 2019 and lasted 38 days -- the longest in U.S. history. That crisis only ended after a partial disruption at New York's LaGuardia Airport, when air traffic controllers failed to report to duty.

Trump has also hinted at potential mass layoffs of federal workers, a move analysts warn could further deepen the impact of the current shutdown.