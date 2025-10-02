Ghana: President Mahama Vows Tough Action Against Romance Scammers

1 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

President John Dramani Mahama has warned that anyone involved in romance scams will be dealt with, whether they are foreigners or Ghanaian citizens.

Speaking at the launch of the 2025 National Cyber Security Awareness Month in Accra, the President explained that such scammers were being tracked and, through extradition treaties, suspects will handed over to face trial and punishment in line with the law.

He assured that Ghana will continue to work with international partners to clamp down on these fraudulent activities.

President Mahama also cautioned the public about mobile money and phone scams.

He described common tricks scammers use, such as pretending to be officials from telecom companies and deceiving people into revealing their personal information.

"Your bank won't call you, your telecom provider won't call you and ask for your personal details," he stressed.

The President further revealed that some fraud schemes were carried out by people working inside financial institutions.

According to him, the Bank of Ghana and cybersecurity agencies had arrested some of these workers, and punishment for such offenses is usually swift.

He urged citizens to remain vigilant and avoid falling victim to fraudsters, reminding them that financial institutions and telecom companies will never demand sensitive details over the phone.

By: Jacob Aggrey

