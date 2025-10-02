Ghana: President Mahama Swears in 18-Member Joint National Cyber Security Committee

President John Dramani Mahama has inaugurated an 18-member Joint National Cyber Security Committee (JCC) at a ceremony held at Burma Camp to launch National Cyber Security Awareness Month 2025.

Speaking on the theme "Building a Safe, Informed and Accountable Digital Space," President Mahama said the committee, comprising representatives from various security and intelligence agencies, will ensure coherence, coordination, and proactive measures within Ghana's national defence architecture.

"Cybersecurity must not be fragmented. It demands unity of purpose, a clear strategy, and disciplined education. Cyber-crime ignores borders," the President stated, stressing the need for international collaboration.

President Mahama also called for sustained public education through school curricula, community training, and awareness campaigns to demystify cybersecurity and build a more informed and resilient digital citizenry.