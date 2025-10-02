Nigeria: Fire Razes 26 Shops At Lagos Market

An early morning fire destroyed about 26 shops the very busy Bariga Market in Lagos.

The fire started in one wooden shop and quickly spread to others due to the wooden structures used to partition the stalls.

This is despite the early morning heavy downpour.

However, no lives were lost and no injuries were recorded in the incident.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

Dr. Olufemi Damilola Oke-Osanyintolu, Permanent Secretary, Lagos State Emergency Management Agency ( LASEMA) confirmed the incident saying that the fire started around 4am on Wednesday.

Oke-Osanyintolu based on the information, the agency activated the State's Emergency Response Plans from its Onipanu Base, Onipanu.

He disclosed that upon arrival at 4.25 am, it was observed that some key-clamp shops at Bariga market were engulfed by fire.

"The cause of the fire outbreak could not be ascertained. Further information received at the incident scene revealed that the fire started from one of the shops and quickly spread to other shops because the key-klamp shops were supported and partitioned by wooden frameworks.

"The fire was extinguished through collaborative efforts of emergency responders. The fire was quickly contained and prevented from spreading to other parts of the market.

"The incident scene was pro-actively managed to avoid any secondary incidents. Effective collaboration with all stakeholders present to ensure a smooth operation.

"The fire affected 26 key-clamp shops within the market with properties worth millions of naira lost to the fire. No loss of lives.

-No injuries sustained," she added.