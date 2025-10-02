Nigeria: Kogi Offers Access to 76,000 Enrollees in Health Insurance Scheme

Lokoja — Kogi State Government has flagged off the Health Insurance intervention and the access to care to over 76,000 enrollees, the distribution of equipment, andthe the distribution of 62,000 direct solar refrigerators by the Kogi State Primary Healthcare Development.

The flag-off ceremony which took place yesterday at the Government House in Lokoja was spearheaded by the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency, State Primary Healthcare Development Agency (KSPHDA), and the coordinating State Ministry of Health.

The Governor, Usman Ododo, explained that his administration is committed to the welfare of the people of the state, noting that that was why the state government upgraded all the Primary Healthcare Centres to bring quality healthcare service delivery to the doorsteps of the people in rural areas.

The governor, during the flag-off, also gave an assurance that his administration would not relent in providing opportunities that would guarantee citizens' access to quality healthcare.

He said that Kogi State is proud to join the global health insurance scheme o protect the health of the poor, as he admonished citizens to avail themselves of the opportunity by registering now as individuals, families, and groups with the Kogi State Health Insurance Agency.

Ododo further announced that "pensioners earning below N50,000 would enjoy free health insurance, while those receiving above N50,000 monthly will contribute N650 and those earning N100,000 and above will make insurance contribution of N1,250 to ease their burden.

According to him, the present administration has ordered the commencement the the of training of doctors in the MBBS programme at Prince Abubakar Audu University, PAAU, Anyigba, which was hitherto stalled 12 years ago.

In order to also encourage medical doctors in the state, the present administration has commenced the construction of doctors' lodges at PAAU and CUSTECH in Anyigba and Osara respectively.

The Executive Director of Kogi State Health Insurance Agency, Dr. Aledare Adekunle, has commended the vision the immediate past Governor, Yahaya Bello, for the establishment Kogi State Health Insurance in the state

Aledare also lauded the present state Governor, Usman Ododo, for both political and financial commitments to healthcare service delivery in the state.

He stated that a total of 28,056 enrollees under the public sector employee for local government civil servants; 3,427 enrollees pensioners are on contributory health plan, and 44,760 students under the TISHIP programme would benefit from the health insurance scheme.