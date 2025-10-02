Africa: All of Africa Today - October 2, 2025

Police Kill Two After Opening Fire During Morocco Protests

Anti-government protests over the poor state of public services in Morocco has led to the killing of two people by police officers who opened fire on a group of people attempting to "storm" a police station in Lqliaa. Authorities said the group was armed with knives and that they fired in self-defense, with a judicial investigation now underway. The demonstrations are driven by Moroccan Youth Voice and GenZ 212, loosely formed, anonymous youth networks, who put out the call. The groups used platforms including TikTok, Instagram, and the gaming application Discord to call for protests. Demonstrators demanded better health care, education, and action against corruption. Morocco's Interior Ministry said over 400 people had so far been arrested and nearly 300 injured during the rallies.

Follow us on WhatsApp | LinkedIn for the latest headlines

Dozens Killed as Scaffolding Collapses at Ethiopian Church

At least 30 people were killed and more than 200 others were injured after scaffolding collapsed at a church in Ethiopia. Thousands of worshippers were gathered at the Arerti Mariam church when the structure fell. Local authorities say many people are still trapped under the rubble and that rescue operations are underway. Some of the severely injured victims were transferred to Addis Ababa for further treatment. The government expressed "deep condolences for the damage caused by the collapse of the scaffolding". They also stressed that "safety must be given priority" during all construction projects.

Journalists in Sudan Endure Shelling, Hunger, and Persecution

In Sudan's vast western region of Darfur, journalists in El-Fasher are trapped under siege, suffering violence, hunger, and relentless bombardment alongside the people they report on. Rapid Support Forces (RSF), a paramilitary group formed from the notorious Janjaweed militias in Darfur, have been fighting the Sudanese army since April 2023. In May 2024, they encircled the city, seeking to take control of the last major urban center in Darfur still under government control. Journalists reported being cut off from food and aid during relentless shelling. Some were also targeted by RSF fighters with sexual violence and arbitrary detention because of their reporting. Since April 2023, more than 600,000 people have fled the city and surrounding camps, while those left behind face famine, according to the United Nations.

Former Malian PM Mara Remains Jailed After Bail Rejection

Former Malian Prime Minister Moussa Mara appeared in court in Bamako as judges rejected his bail application for his release on bail. The prosecution instead sought a two-year prison sentence, an action encapsulating the military junta's crackdown on political opposition and dissent. Mara, who served briefly between 2014 and 2015, was arrested on August 1 after posting a message on social media expressing solidarity with political prisoners. He was charged with undermining state credibility, opposing authority, inciting disorder, and spreading false information, with a ruling expected on October 27. His lawyers argued the charges violated free expression and set a dangerous precedent. Since taking power in a 2021 coup, the military junta led by Gen. Assimi Goita has cracked down on the political opposition and civic and media space in Mali, banning all political parties and intimidating, jailing, and forcibly disappearing journalists and rights activists. General Goita has consolidated power without elections, delaying the return to democratic civilian rule.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Africa Business Legal Affairs By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

Kabila Death Sentence Sparks Major Stability Concerns in DR Congo

The death sentence handed down to former President Joseph Kabila has raised serious concerns about the Democratic Republic of Congo's overall stability. A military court sentenced Kabila to death in absentia on charges of treason and war crimes, including charges of murder, sexual assault, torture and insurrection. Kabila is accused of backing M23, a rebel group that controls large areas in North Kivu and South Kivu. In addition to being sentenced to death, Kabila has been ordered to pay approximately $33 billion in damages to the national government and to the provinces of North and South Kivu. President Felix Tshisekedi has called Kabila the mastermind of M23, a claim Kabila denies. Many of Kabila's supporters believe that the ruling is politically motivated and say the sentence could derail peace efforts. Analysts said the ruling reflected long-standing rivalry between Kabila and Tshisekedi, warning it could deepen instability, though widespread unrest appeared unlikely due to Kabila's declining popularity.