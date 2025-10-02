Ghana: Passengers Get Free Ride On Tema-Mpakadan Railway Operations ...Commercial Fares Begin October 5

2 October 2025
Ghanaian Times (Accra)

COMMERCIAL operations on the much-anticipated Tema-Mpakadan railway line commenced yesterday, with the first official passengers' train departing the Tema Harbour Station at exactly 9:00 a.m.

The train, operated under the supervision of the Ghana Railway Development Authority (GRDA), made brief stops along the route--arriving at the Industrial Area Station at 9:06 a.m., waiting for eight minutes before proceeding to Ashaiman, and finally reaching Afienya at 9:45 a.m.

About 80 first-time passengers, who were treated to a free ride, expressed excitement as the new service offered them a smooth journey from Tema Harbour through Ashaiman to Afienya.

The service remains free until Friday, October 3, after which commercial fares would officially take effect from Monday, October 5.

The Minister of Transport, Mr Bukari Nikpe, who witnessed the operationalisation of the train service, lauded the commencement of the initiative, describing it as a major step towards easing the transport challenges faced by commuters.

He noted that the railway service would significantly cut down travel time, reduce the inconvenience of heavy vehicular traffic, and provide passengers with a more affordable and safer mode of transport.

Mr Nikpe further stressed the government's commitment to revamping and expanding Ghana's railway sector, with particular focus on the Western, Central and Eastern lines, to boost human mobility and cargo transportation across the country.

The Chief Executive Officer of GRDA, Mr Frederick Appoh, disclosed that fares for the Tema-Afienya route had been pegged at GH¢15, while a longer trip from Afienya to Adomi in the Eastern Region would cost GH¢25.

Nana Ato Dadzie, a commuter on the first trip, expressed concern about sustainability, stressing the need for regular and strict maintenance.

According to him, proper maintenance mechanisms would ensure that the railway service lasts for generations and does not fall into disrepair like previous projects.

Emmanuel Amedoe also said the Tema-Mpakadan line could significantly reduce road congestion on the Accra-Tema-Afienya stretch, a corridor often plagued with heavy vehicular traffic.

