Nigeria: Resident Doctors Implement 24-Hour Shift Limit

The Nigerian Association of Resident Doctors (NARD) on Wednesday raised alarm over the country's poor doctor-to-patient ratio of 1:19,083, describing it as far from global best practice.

The association, in a statement marking Nigeria's 65th Independence anniversary, said the situation reflects the dire state of the nation's healthcare system.

NARD further announced that, effective October 1, 2025, resident doctors nationwide will no longer take continuous calls exceeding 24 hours.

Keep up with the latest headlines on WhatsApp | LinkedIn

The statement was jointly signed by NARD President, Dr. Mohammad Suleiman; Secretary-General, Dr. Shuaibu Ibrahim; and Publicity and Social Secretary, Dr. Abdulmajid Ibrahim.

The country continues to grapple with a severe shortage of doctors, a crisis deepened by the steady migration of health professionals in search of better pay and working conditions abroad.

The federal government had said that over 16,000 Nigerian doctors have left the country in the last five to seven years, leaving hospitals and training institutions under immense pressure.

The exodus has placed an overwhelming burden on those who remain, particularly resident doctors.

NARD said, "With an estimated population of over 240 million people and only about 11,000 resident doctors, Nigeria records a ratio of 1:9,083. This is far from global best practice.

"Furthermore, Nigerian resident doctors work an average of 106.5 hours per week, with surgical residents enduring over 122.7 hours weekly. This translates to an average of four to five days of 24-hour call duty per week."

This workload, it said, has dire consequences not only for patient care but also for the well-being of doctors themselves.

It said, "This situation is deeply troubling. It inevitably leads to increased medical errors due to burnout, endangering patients' safety, with a severe toll on the mental, physical, and psychological well-being of doctors. Too often, resident doctors sacrifice their health, and sometimes their lives, in service to their patients.

"The consequences are tragically evident with early-career doctors paying the ultimate price. But the painful question remains: Who cares for their families and dependents after their passing? The bigger question is: How many more lives must we lose before decisive action is taken?"

The association called on the Federal Ministry of Health and Social Welfare to implement a one-to-one replacement policy to reduce the crushing workload on doctors and to establish safeguarding regulations to curb excessive call hours, ensuring the safety of both doctors and patients.

Close Sign up for free AllAfrica Newsletters Get the latest in African news delivered straight to your inbox Top Headlines Nigeria Health Labour By submitting above, you agree to our privacy policy. Success! Almost finished... We need to confirm your email address. To complete the process, please follow the instructions in the email we just sent you. Error! Error! There was a problem processing your submission. Please try again later.

NARD also said the few doctors who have remained in Nigeria despite mass emigration are patriots and heroes.

It said, "They deserve not only protection but also fair and equitable remuneration commensurate with their inputs. If we do not safeguard ourselves, who will? On this day when Nigeria celebrates its independence and national progress, let us also reflect on the sacrifices resident doctors continue to make and the grave challenges they face. Chief among these are the burden of more than 24-hour uninterrupted calls and poor remuneration, a practice that demands urgent reform.

"We cannot continue to lose our members to preventable and avoidable deaths -- not now, and not in the future."