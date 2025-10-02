Nigeria: Police Foil Kidnapping, Robbery Attempt On Keffi-Akwanga Highway

The Nasarawa State Police Command has foiled a kidnapping and armed robbery attempt along the Keffi-Akwanga highway.

According to a statement by the command's Public Relations officer, Ramhan Nansel, in Lafia, after the police received a distress call on September 30, 2025, at about 12:25pm, reporting that armed robbers/kidnappers had blocked the Federal Highway before Angwan Mayo, it mobilised officers to the scene and engaged the criminals in gun battle that forced them to flee into the forest with gun injuries.

"Acting swiftly, Commissioner of Police CP Shetima Jauro Mohammed mobilised the Divisional Police Officer of Garaku Division and his men to the scene.

"Upon arrival, the operatives engaged the criminals in a fierce gun battle, forcing them to flee into the forest with suspected gunshot injuries."

The command launched a counter-ambush that led to the arrest of one suspect, Aondoaver Thiom.

Exhibits recovered from the suspect include firearms, ammunition, and military uniforms, among others.

The command said the suspect has confessed to being a member of a syndicate operating from Yelwata town in Guma LGA of Benue State and Kadarko town in Keana LGA of Nasarawa State.

The statement added that Commissioner of Police, Shetima Jauro Mohammed, has directed the Divisional Police Officer to work closely with the Anti-Kidnapping Unit, Lafia, to ensure the arrest of the fleeing suspects.